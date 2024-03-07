How to target body parts in WWE 2K24

To target body parts in WWE 2K24 and bring your opponent down, you need a strategic assault plan. Striking specific body parts might be the clutch move and your key to victory. We'll break down the mechanics of focusing your attacks on the head, arms, and legs, giving you the upper hand and setting up for devastating finishing moves.

WWE 2K24 is arriving on March 8, 2024, on PC (Steam), Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5. This article explains how to use both strikes and grapples to weaken your opponent and dominate the ring in WWE 2K24.

How do you target body parts in WWE 2K24?

Taking down your opponent isn't just about landing flashy moves. A true champion understands the importance of mechanics in targeting specific body parts in WWE 2K24 for strategic dominance.

Grounded opponents: Strike for precision

Strike when the opponent is grounded (Image via 2K Games)

When your opponent is on the ground, it is the perfect moment to unleash some precision strikes. Here's how to dish out some serious pain with style:

Head: Use the heavy attack button near your opponent's head. This can trigger moves like ground and pound or powerful headbutts, dealing significant damage.

Use the near your opponent's head. This can trigger moves like ground and pound or powerful headbutts, dealing significant damage. Body: The heavy attack button near the torso can initiate strong attacks like hip drops or leg drops, weakening your opponent's overall health.

The near the torso can initiate strong attacks like hip drops or leg drops, weakening your opponent's overall health. Legs: Target the legs with the heavy attack button for moves like kicks or stomps, hindering their movement and setting them up for submission holds.

With light strikes, you've got your bread-and-butter moves, but hey, why not spice things up? Get creative with stomps and knee drops aimed at the head and body. It's like customizing your combat experience, giving those zones an extra dose of weakening.

Grappling is an advantage

Grappling can help to target body parts in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games)

Grapples add an extra twist to your strategic moveset. Once you've got your opponent in a hold, their positioning becomes your key to choosing which body part to strike next. It's like unlocking a treasure chest (no pun intended) of pain-inflicting opportunities.

Head Grapples: Get near your opponent's head and use the grapple button, followed by the light attack button for a light head strike or the heavy attack button for a brutal headbutt.

Get near your opponent's head and use the grapple button, followed by the light attack button for a light head strike or the heavy attack button for a brutal headbutt. Body Grapples: Clinch your opponent and use the grapple button followed by the desired attack button (light or heavy) to target the body with elbows, knees, or Irish whips.

Remember, not all grapples offer body-part targeting options. Familiarize yourself with your chosen wrestler's move set to understand their grapple repertoire.

What are the benefits if you target body parts in WWE 2K24?

It is easier to perform submission moves if you target body parts in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K Games)

With a roster of WWE legends, violence is your (obvious) flair in this game. If you target body parts in WWE 2K24 and weaken them, things might work for to your advantage.

Reduced Stamina: A targeted assault on the legs can hinder your opponent's movement and drain their stamina faster. This makes them more vulnerable to throws and grapples.

A targeted assault on the legs can hinder your opponent's movement and drain their stamina faster. This makes them more vulnerable to throws and grapples. Submission Opportunities: Targeting the arms weakens their ability to block submission holds, making them easier to tap out.

Targeting the arms weakens their ability to block submission holds, making them easier to tap out. Signature Move Setups: Certain signature moves require a weakened body part for maximum damage. Focusing your attack allows you to strategically set up these devastating finishers.

Pro tip: Wrestlers with high technical skills often have a wider range of moves that target specific body parts. Consider this when choosing your superstar.

Although you might want to smash your opponent through the announce table, mastering the art of pinpointed strikes is your ticket to transforming from a mere brawler into a strategic powerhouse. Zero in on your opponents' weak spots, exploit their vulnerabilities and pave your way to victory as you target body parts in WWE 2K24.