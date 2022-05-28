Where there is a multiplayer experience like Call of Duty Mobile, there will inevitably be gamers who are unwilling to play by the rules. Trying to understand why isn’t relevant, but how it is done comes in different forms.

People often forget games like Call of Duty Mobile are made by people. Humans aren’t perfect, so sometimes a mistake here or there turns into something for players to exploit, like being able to clip through a wall or enter a portion of the map that wasn’t intended. These can easily be patched out.

Bots in Call of Duty Mobile are not as easy for developers to deal with. The game does have checks and balances to prevent such blatant cheating, but it does happen. Call of Duty, in general, has several problems with cheating, like the melee hack.

Bots are a different breed, which explicitly runs the software to “play” the game rather than the user. It is very similar to aimbots; the software does the work, and the player reaps the benefits.

While it surely isn’t fun to be on the receiving end of a bot’s seemingly unbeatable rampage, there are ways to spot one. If one can be spotted, victims of the bot can band together and report. Here is how to tell if someone is a bot in Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile: How to tell if another player is a bot

One key feature of a bot is the way it moves. Players are generally very smooth with their movements - especially at higher levels of play. Advanced players in Call of Duty Mobile seem to never stop moving and seldom make a move unless it is necessary.

Bots, on the other hand, are rigid and robotic with their movements. Bots can walk in a straight line, stop, turn, then continue walking. Real players don’t move like that.

Then there are the tactics. Bots appear to have no qualms about dying. Players can shoot bots in the back, and they would never react to it. Or, better yet, take an unnaturally long time to retaliate. It is quite common for bots to seemingly disregard a real player’s existence.

Players will also see bots throw tactical grenades in random locations as if it doesn’t understand where and when to use grenades. Real players tend to use their tactical grenades more sensibly and only when necessary.

Another small detail that can go unnoticed is a player’s name. Most people have a coherent name. Even if it doesn’t make sense at first glance, it still appears to be a name a real person would’ve chosen. For bots, names tend to be incredibly random, like different letters and numbers.

Lastly, another great way to understand how bots react is to join a match against the game’s own AI. Players can create private matches and watch how the AI moves; they run on scripts, as do player bots in Call of Duty Mobile. Some might be a tad more refined but still, have a basis in scripts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar