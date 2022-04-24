New melee hack in Warzone is proof that cheaters are becoming more creative after RICOCHET introduction

Warzone has employed the anti-cheat RICOCHET ever since the start of the year. The cheating problem has infested the game ever since it was released in 2020.

Hundreds of cheaters used to flood every lobby as Raven Software did almost nothing to better the situation. Nonetheless, RICOCHET has worked and made life difficult for cheaters in the game.

Multiple players with hacks were seen complaining that aimbots were behaving weirdly, bullets causing no damage to players, and the game crashing mid-match.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone RICOCHET really has cheaters getting clowned by @Swagg since they can’t do any damage RICOCHET really has cheaters getting clowned by @Swagg since they can’t do any damage 😂 https://t.co/33cWpLpWkC

Even with the anti-cheat in place, cheaters are not backing down from the Battle Royale title. Instead, the new revelations showcase how creative cheaters have come to evade the cheat police in matches.

New hacks have emerged that allow players to navigate upwards faster in the hills and eliminate enemies within seconds with melee attacks.

New hack in Warzone is taking players and RICOCHET by surprise

A post on the official Warzone subreddit shows that hacks are still in place in Caldera even though RICOCHET has been active for months.

The cheater in the video had stacked up 40 kills in a Rebirth island match and can be seen traversing up a hill within seconds and taking the OP by surprise before eliminating them.

Teammates can be heard conversing about how the cheater gave them no chance before eliminating each one of them downhill. However, going uphill from that position is no mean task.

The cheater, however, did it seamlessly and quickly trotted up the hill before OP could plate up and used the melee attack with the butt of the weapon to take the team down.

The killcam was an interesting one as it showed the player climbing up the hill very quickly by spamming the melee attack while climbing. This is not an exploit, but a clear hack used to gain movement speed from melee shots.

Previously back in February, StoneMountain Plays, a YouTuber, posted a video showing a similar play by a hacker with no username in Caldera. Similarly, the cheater was seen spamming melee shots to gain movement speed.

The new movement hack seems to be a 'slide cancel' for cheaters in Caldera. It might also be a way to trick RICOCHET from recognizing the hacks in the game.

Nonetheless, if players come across such degenerates in the community, reporting is the only way to ensure these new hacks will get noticed by Warzone devs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar