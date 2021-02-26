How to Thaw all the Shards in Genshin Impact: A step-by-step guide

Genshin Impact has many quests that players may do to gain reward and resources along the way. It includes the adventure quest, "Thaw all the Shards Out."

This quest was first introduced in Genshin Impact 1.2 last December, along with the debut of Dragonspine, which was the new in-game region back then. It requires players to literally thaw the crystal that can be found within the whole region's vicinity.

With that said, this article offers a step-by-step guide on how to thaw all the shards out in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Thaw All the Shards Out - Where to find crystal

In the region of Dragonspine, there are about three main locations wherein players may find a huge amount of crystal that can be turned into shards. Genshin Impact capitalizes on the region's icy and snowy setting to keep the quest more interesting and challenging at the same time.

The first location for the quest to thaw shards is on Dragonspine's Entombed City Outskirts. There are two areas in this location wherein they may find their desired crystal in Genshin Impact. First is in the actual Outskirts, followed by the underground location wherein they need to go inside a hole filled with Cryo-type Totems.

The second one is the Starglow Cavern, placed on the southern part near the Dragonspine summit area. For players to be familiar with it already, some barrier protects the actual crystal when they would eventually find it. Also, players may expect that there will be three ice statues placed at the front end that serves as a home for some floating seelies.

The third and final location designated for the crystal shards is on the Frostbearing Tree part of Dragonspine. This is also the final place where players may do the melting process to turn the crystal they may locate into shards assuming they already did the quest on the first two locations.

Genshin Impact Thaw All the Shards Out quest

Players thaw all the shards out in the quest using Pyro-type characters to deal with the crystal's melting part. Characters such as the 5-stars Diluc and Klee are instrumental in taking on this quest.

But another way of melting the crystal is by using the Scarlet Quartz materials that may essentially help players accomplish the quest.

Those are red rocks that can be found along the way in Dragonspine. Players must destroy those first to obtain a red aura of some sort. If they already have it, they may opt to perform an attack on the crystal to turn them into shards.

A video posted by MonkeyKingHero on YouTube showed how he accomplished the quest by going to all the locations mentioned above. He was also able to thaw all the crystal and made them shards successfully. Players may lean on this video to visualize how they can also successfully finish the quest itself in Genshin Impact.