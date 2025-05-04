Simon Belmont in V Rising is one of the numerous bosses you will encounter throughout the game. Beating boss fights unlocks unique items or weapons that allow you to get stronger. However, considering you'll be fighting the prominent protagonist of the Castlevania franchise in this case, expect the battle to be extremely hard.

Ad

This article guides you on how to beat Simon Belmont in V Rising.

A guide on beating Simon Belmont in V Rising

Fighting Simon Belmont in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Arimath)

Recommended Level: Above 80

Above 80 Recommended Gear Level: Above 84

Ad

Trending

To fight Simon Belmont the Vampire Hunter, head northwest from Farbane Woods near the edge of the map and then north towards the canyon in Silverlight Hills. Belmont will be roaming near the area.

Also check: V Rising 1.0: Everything new added with the latest update (April 28, 2025)

This boss is best fought at mid- or long-range, considering his whip and projectile attacks can be difficult to dodge if you're near him. It's best if you use mobility weapons like dual axes and have a handy dash move in your arsenal. Also, note that you should engage Belmont at night so that you aren't distracted by the need to avoid the deadly sun rays while fighting.

Ad

You'll need to prepare for this battle properly in order to see it through to the end. Drinking a Fire Resistance Brew is a must, because dodging all of the fire Belmont can create will be almost impossible. Other consumables that can help are:

Enchanted Brew

Brew of Ferocity

Vampiric Brew

While you can use potions to heal, try to keep a healing ability on the fly instead, since you'll be busy constantly dodging Belmont's attacks. Blood Fountain or Veil of Blood are good choices.

Ad

Some good counter abilities you can use against Simon Belmont in V Rising are:

Ward of the Damned

Veil of Chaos

Mist Trance

Simon Belmont in V Rising has a lot of attacks at his disposal (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Arimath)

Here are all the basic attacks he can do throughout the fight.

Ad

Holy Water: The boss will throw a Holy Water bottle at your position. After hitting the ground, it will divide into three additional Holy Water flasks and drop nearby, which will create a long-lasting area of fire.

The boss will throw a Holy Water bottle at your position. After hitting the ground, it will divide into three additional Holy Water flasks and drop nearby, which will create a long-lasting area of fire. Whip Barrier: Simon will spin his whip in the direction he’s facing, preventing any damage. It can still damage you if it connects.

Simon will spin his whip in the direction he’s facing, preventing any damage. It can still damage you if it connects. Whip Grab: Simon will crack his whip in your direction, pulling you back if it connects.

Simon will crack his whip in your direction, pulling you back if it connects. Cross Toss: Simon will throw a large rotating cross in your direction, which will hover for some time before returning to him. Getting hit by it at any stage will damage you.

Simon will throw a large rotating cross in your direction, which will hover for some time before returning to him. Getting hit by it at any stage will damage you. Throwing Knives: Simon throws three daggers that deal fire damage in your direction. These come out pretty quickly.

Simon throws three daggers that deal fire damage in your direction. These come out pretty quickly. Axe Throw: Simon will throw a spinning axe in your direction that creates a small ring of damage upon impact.

Simon will throw a spinning axe in your direction that creates a small ring of damage upon impact. Whirlwind Whip: If a large windstorm is circling Belmont, it means he is about to summon the Vampire Killer whip, creating a massive AoE. If this attack connects, it will knock you back and stun you.

If a large windstorm is circling Belmont, it means he is about to summon the Vampire Killer whip, creating a massive AoE. If this attack connects, it will knock you back and stun you. Closing Jump: The boss will jump straight toward your location to close the distance.

The boss will jump straight toward your location to close the distance. Charge: Belmont will glow red and rush straight at you. Dodge or counter this attack, because it will do massive damage if it connects.

Ad

When you trickle his health down to the 50% mark, Simon Belmont in V Rising will spin his whip, and fiery embers will surround him. Get out of the area if you don't want to get hit. After that attack/phase shift, every whip attack of his will leave a lingering area of fire on the ground, and his Cross Toss will drop three crosses instead of one.

Belmont's Last Stand attack (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Arimath)

When at 25% health, Simon Belmont in V Rising will use his Last Stand attack, where four beams of light will come out of him in a plus (+) pattern. Avoid them at all costs. The boss will also recover some of his HP with this attack.

Ad

If you have enough damage output, attacking the aura around Belmont constantly during his Last Stand attack will break the beams and also stagger him for a short period. Use this opportunity to swarm him with your attacks. However, if you aren't confident enough, dodge the attack and focus on healing yourself instead.

After the Last Stand attack, Holy Bolts will constantly keep raining from the sky, so you'll have to dodge them along with all the previously mentioned attacks and effects.

Ad

Fortunately, that is all that the boss has in his arsenal, and you won't have to worry about any other moves. Keep attacking him, and you'll eventually beat Simon Belmont in V Rising.

Check out our other articles on this open-world vampire survival game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.