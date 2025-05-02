How to earn money quickly in V Rising: Farming Silver and Gold Coins

Farming silver and gold Coins is necessary to quickly earn money in V Rising. Silver Coins are an in-game currency that can be used to purchase items and recipes from merchants. Gold or Goldsun Coins, on the other hand, can be used to buy techs in the Arcaneum. However, obtaining these rare in-game Coins can be difficult.

With that said, this article tells players how they can earn money quickly in V Rising.

How to get money quickly in V Rising

As explained, earning money quickly in V Rising involves farming Silver and Gold Coins. Here's how you can farm both currencies in the game.

Farming Silver Coins

To farm Silver Coins during the early game, focus on looting resourceful areas. Dunley Farmlands is one of the best early game locations to get Silver Coins. You can scavenge Coins from chests, golden chests, shelves, and cabinets. Invading bandit camps and monasteries is an additional way to get Coins from clerics and bandits.

Searching a house for Silver Coins (Image via Stunlock Studios)

You can travel to the Transcendum Machine Factory and defeat the Level 60 Blood Boss Ziva the Engineer to unlock the Fabricator and the Silver Coin recipe. Apart from this, you can farm more silver by using Devourer, which can turn certain weapons into Silver Coins. You can unlock this machine by eating Lidia the Chaos Archer in Farbane Woods.

Farming Gold Coins

An effective way of getting Gold Coins in V Rising is by travelling to the Sacred Silver Mines. This location is filled with enemies and treasure chests, which makes it an effective place to loot Gold Coins. However, you should be prepared, as this is a high-level area filled with strong opponents.

Crafting Gold Coin in the Fabricator (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Raiding Caravans passing through areas like Silverlight Hills and Dunley Farmlands is an easy target for farming Gold Coins in V Rising. Enemies like Clerics, Lightweavers, and Paladins often drop Goldsun Coins when killed.

Additionally, you can acquire the Coining recipe for these Coins by defeating the Level 60 boss Duke of Balaton, who can be found in the Cursed Forest. If you are in the late game, then you can farm Silver Ore and Gold Ingots in bulk and craft them at your castle. One trip to the Sacred Silver Mine can yield ample materials for 50 to 100 Gold Coins.

That's all there is to know about earning money quickly in V Rising.

