  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to earn money quickly in V Rising: Farming Silver and Gold Coins

How to earn money quickly in V Rising: Farming Silver and Gold Coins

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified May 02, 2025 21:35 GMT
How to get Gold and Silver Coins in V Rising, How to earn money quickly in V Rising, farming Silver and Gold Coins in V Rising, How to farm Silver and Gold Coins in V Rising
How to get Gold and Silver Coins in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Farming silver and gold Coins is necessary to quickly earn money in V Rising. Silver Coins are an in-game currency that can be used to purchase items and recipes from merchants. Gold or Goldsun Coins, on the other hand, can be used to buy techs in the Arcaneum. However, obtaining these rare in-game Coins can be difficult.

Ad

With that said, this article tells players how they can earn money quickly in V Rising.

How to get money quickly in V Rising

As explained, earning money quickly in V Rising involves farming Silver and Gold Coins. Here's how you can farm both currencies in the game.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Farming Silver Coins

To farm Silver Coins during the early game, focus on looting resourceful areas. Dunley Farmlands is one of the best early game locations to get Silver Coins. You can scavenge Coins from chests, golden chests, shelves, and cabinets. Invading bandit camps and monasteries is an additional way to get Coins from clerics and bandits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Searching a house for Silver Coins (Image via Stunlock Studios)
Searching a house for Silver Coins (Image via Stunlock Studios)

You can travel to the Transcendum Machine Factory and defeat the Level 60 Blood Boss Ziva the Engineer to unlock the Fabricator and the Silver Coin recipe. Apart from this, you can farm more silver by using Devourer, which can turn certain weapons into Silver Coins. You can unlock this machine by eating Lidia the Chaos Archer in Farbane Woods.

Ad

Also read: Is V Rising worth playing in 2025?

Farming Gold Coins

An effective way of getting Gold Coins in V Rising is by travelling to the Sacred Silver Mines. This location is filled with enemies and treasure chests, which makes it an effective place to loot Gold Coins. However, you should be prepared, as this is a high-level area filled with strong opponents.

Crafting Gold Coin in the Fabricator (Image via Stunlock Studios)
Crafting Gold Coin in the Fabricator (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Raiding Caravans passing through areas like Silverlight Hills and Dunley Farmlands is an easy target for farming Gold Coins in V Rising. Enemies like Clerics, Lightweavers, and Paladins often drop Goldsun Coins when killed.

Ad

Additionally, you can acquire the Coining recipe for these Coins by defeating the Level 60 boss Duke of Balaton, who can be found in the Cursed Forest. If you are in the late game, then you can farm Silver Ore and Gold Ingots in bulk and craft them at your castle. One trip to the Sacred Silver Mine can yield ample materials for 50 to 100 Gold Coins.

Also read: How to get Athenaeum in V Rising

Ad

That's all there is to know about earning money quickly in V Rising.

Check out other articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications