How to get Athenaeum in V Rising

Getting the Athenaeum in V Rising will allow you to create new blueprints, such as tier 3 crafting recipes, weapons, advanced structures, and more. This workbench requires you to spend Schematics on a single discovery. The Schematics can be found in the container loot to mob drops.

That said, unlocking this workstation requires you to find and eliminate Raziel the Shepherd in the game. With that said, this article tells players how they can unlock the Athenaeum in V Rising. Read below to find out more about this structure.

How to unlock Athenaeum in V Rising

As mentioned, you can unlock Athenaeum in V Rising by defeating Raziel the Shepherd. This enemy can be found in the Dunley Monastery in Dunley Farmlands. You should be well prepared before engaging with him, as he is a level 60 difficulty opponent and can inflict some heavy holy damage.

You can craft some Holy Resistance Potion, as it helps to endure damage from holy attacks.

Raziel the Shepherd boss fight in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Before starting the battle, you can form a team and clear the room of hindrances and trash mobs, as they will create problems once the fight begins. Raziel the Shepherd has several powerful AoE attacks that can hurt you if you don't have enough space to move around. You must avoid tight corners and focus on dodging to survive. He'll drop the Athenaeum blueprint once he's defeated.

You can return to the castle to build the research workstation. Provided below are all the materials required for crafting the Athenaeum in V Rising.

Athenaeum in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Scourgestones x12

Reinforced Planks x8

Scrolls x40

You can craft the aforementioned materials in the castle or scavenge them from the wilderness. The Reinforced Planks can be found in the Sawmill. Once the Athenaeum construction is finished, you can place it in a desired location in the castle. However, you need to obtain the Schematics to start research. These can be randomly found in high-tier zones.

That's all there is to know about getting the Athenaeum in V Rising.

