How to get Athenaeum in V Rising

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified May 02, 2025 18:23 GMT
Unlocking the Athenaeum research structure in V Rising
Unlocking the Athenaeum research structure in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Getting the Athenaeum in V Rising will allow you to create new blueprints, such as tier 3 crafting recipes, weapons, advanced structures, and more. This workbench requires you to spend Schematics on a single discovery. The Schematics can be found in the container loot to mob drops.

That said, unlocking this workstation requires you to find and eliminate Raziel the Shepherd in the game. With that said, this article tells players how they can unlock the Athenaeum in V Rising. Read below to find out more about this structure.

How to unlock Athenaeum in V Rising

As mentioned, you can unlock Athenaeum in V Rising by defeating Raziel the Shepherd. This enemy can be found in the Dunley Monastery in Dunley Farmlands. You should be well prepared before engaging with him, as he is a level 60 difficulty opponent and can inflict some heavy holy damage.

You can craft some Holy Resistance Potion, as it helps to endure damage from holy attacks.

Raziel the Shepherd boss fight in V Rising
Raziel the Shepherd boss fight in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Before starting the battle, you can form a team and clear the room of hindrances and trash mobs, as they will create problems once the fight begins. Raziel the Shepherd has several powerful AoE attacks that can hurt you if you don't have enough space to move around. You must avoid tight corners and focus on dodging to survive. He'll drop the Athenaeum blueprint once he's defeated.

You can return to the castle to build the research workstation. Provided below are all the materials required for crafting the Athenaeum in V Rising.

Athenaeum in V Rising
Athenaeum in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)
  • Scourgestones x12
  • Reinforced Planks x8
  • Scrolls x40
You can craft the aforementioned materials in the castle or scavenge them from the wilderness. The Reinforced Planks can be found in the Sawmill. Once the Athenaeum construction is finished, you can place it in a desired location in the castle. However, you need to obtain the Schematics to start research. These can be randomly found in high-tier zones.

That's all there is to know about getting the Athenaeum in V Rising.

Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
