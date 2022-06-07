V Rising puts an interesting spin on the survival genre. It has many of the gameplay loops players would expect. There are various materials to look for to craft better gear, construct a base, and manage resources.

However, V Rising places the player into the shoes of a vampire. Rather than focus on harvesting food, they have to manage their blood count by feeding every now and then. Different blood types can actually strengthen a player’s stats, like faster movement speed, lifesteal, and even resource yield.

In addition to crafting better gear and drinking blood to sustain and strengthen one’s self, V Rising also has abilities players can learn. These are learned by tracking, encountering, and defeating V Blood bosses. These abilities include melee and ranged spells along with shapeshifting forms like the bear and wolf.

But where’s the ability to transform into a bat? That’s in the game, too. Players will have to be prepared, though the V Blood boss carrying Bat Form won’t go down easy. Here’s how to unlock the ability to fly in V Rising.

V Rising: How to unlock the ability to fly with Bat Form

For those seeking Bat Form, they will need to face off against Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer. He’s one of the toughest bosses in the game, not to mention having a very high level. Nightmarsharl Styx the Sunderer wanders the Cursed Forest.

It’s possible to run into Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer while in the Cursed Forest, but gear score is a very important mechanic in V Rising. There is a natural progression system that every player has to follow. For example, bone weapons to copper weapons, then onto iron weapons and so on. Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer is near the end of that progression.

Rather than searching the Cursed Forest, players will have to rely on the Blood Altar to find him. Here is how:

Step 1 : Craft a Blood Altar. This blueprint becomes available during the main campaign, specifically “Blood Hunt.” It requires 180 Stone and 10 Blood Essence.

: Craft a Blood Altar. This blueprint becomes available during the main campaign, specifically “Blood Hunt.” It requires 180 Stone and 10 Blood Essence. Step 2: Upgrade your gear until Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer is trackable. He is level 76.

In order to improve gear score, use the Research Desk, Study, and Athenaeum. Each of these requires their own resource: Paper for Research Desks, Scrolls for the Study, and Schematics for the Athenaeum. Some of the best gear is learned via the Athenaeum. Using a Paper Press will speed along the process.

Nightmarshal Styx, the Sunderer dual-wields two swords, can dart around with his own vampire dash, summon vampires, and cast ranged spells. Players will definitely want to buff themselves beforehand. Also, consider picking abilities that have lifesteal for sustainability. Upon Nightmarshal Syx’s defeat, the ability to fly is automatically learned in V Rising.

With Bat Form, players are now able to cover a lot of ground in a very short amount of time due to being able to avoid obstacles and enemies. However, Bat Form does have a few drawbacks:

Players can’t carry resources in Bat Form

Using Bat Form will place the player directly in sunlight

Landing requires a flat terrain

It’s a bit of a bummer that the Bat Form is so limiting. With that said, the idea of building a castle atop an unreachable location (except by flying) is a real possibility.

