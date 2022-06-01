How to unlock the Paper Press in V Rising

V Rising strikes a fine balance between natural progression and farming. Unlike, say, Valheim, players do not learn every recipe associated with a particular raw material or item.

Instead, the major crafting stations tend to be unlocked by defeating V Blood bosses, with just a few recipes unlocked at the start. To unlock more for their castle, players have to farm for blueprints via alternative methods.

For example, after constructing a Simple Workbench, players immediately learn how to craft copper weapons and merciless copper weapons. It’s a great place to start to replace old bone weapons. However, merciless copper weapons aren’t unlocked automatically. Multiple recipes are locked away in the same fashion in V Rising.

A similar example is Paper Press. However, unlike the Simple Workbench, the Paper Press continues to provide a very important function whereas the Simple Workbench is useless past a certain point.

This is because a Paper Press can craft Paper, Scrolls, and Schematics. These three forms of paper products provide the same use: unlocking more blueprints through the use of a research station. Unfortunately, the Paper Press blueprint is not learned automatically. Here is how players can unlock the Paper Press in V Rising.

V Rising: How to unlock the Paper Press

There is a major source of progression in V Rising by way of the Blood Altar. Players can pick a target - if they are close to the level - then hunt down the next V Blood boss for new crafting blueprints or crafting station blueprints. That isn’t the case with the Paper Press.

Instead, the Paper Press has to be unlocked with a research station. There are three research stations in V Rising: the Research Desk, the Study, and the Athenaeum.

These are then linked to three forms of paper products: Paper, Scrolls, and Schematics, respectively. For example, to unlock additional recipes with, say, the Research Desk, players spend Paper.

To unlock Paper Press, however, players need to build the Study and gather Scrolls.

Step 1: Raise your gear score until it’s at or close to level 37

This is so that you can track Nicholaus the Fallen and have a fighting chance.Nicholaus the Fallen is necessary for learning the blueprints for a Study. Upon his defeat, players learn how to construct a Study automatically.

Step 2: Gather Scrolls

Scrolls work the same way Paper does to a Research Desk. However, in the case of Scrolls, those are spent at a Study to unlock additional blueprints. Finding Scrolls is quite simple: defeat humanoid enemies and raid villages in the Dunley Farmlands.

That also includes opening chests and destroying barrels and crates. Players will frequently visit that area for other items such as Wool Thread.

Step 3: Spend 75 Scrolls via the Study

Unfortunately, players cannot choose which blueprint to unlock in V Rising. It’s chosen at random, which means going back and forth gathering Scrolls until the Paper Press is unlocked.

It’s tedious, but there is a bright spot: There is a small chance that the Paper Press blueprint will drop from defeating enemies and looting chests, crates, and barrels.

