How to craft scrolls in V Rising

Rather than farming scrolls out in the world, V Rising players can eventually unlock the ability to craft them.

Paper is the primary material used to research the various technologies found in V Rising. With enough paper, random technology can be learned and players can use it immediately.

At times, paper won't cut it. Scrolls will be needed to access new technologies for the castle. With most recipes, scrolls can be crafted after defeating a boss and gathering all the right ingredients.

How to make scrolls in V Rising

The Study is a useful tool in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Scrolls aren't super hard to obtain. They can be farmed from lots of different locations. Barrels and treasure chests often have scrolls. Higher-level enemies may also drop them.

It is typically quicker and easier to just go out and defeat some bandits to obtain scrolls, but players may not be looking to pick a fight at the time.

Frostmaw can be tracked via the Blood Altar (Image via Stunlock Studios)

This is where crafting it from the safety of the castle comes in. V Rising players will need to take down a mighty beast to obtain the crafting recipe. After that, they can gather the ingredients and get to work.

Here are all the steps along with some tips on obtaining the scroll crafting recipe and then finally creating scrolls in V Rising:

Reach gear level 56 or be confident and close to that level

Head to the Hallowed Mountains, north of the Sacred Mountains

A corridor there hosts Frostmaw the Mountain Terror

Defeat the level 56 boss and one of the rewards dropped is the crafting recipe for scrolls

Frostmaw sends spikes made of ice at players that do AOE damage and has a mighty strike when they are he gets up close

Steer clear of the projectiles and the surrounding area when they land, then attack with ranged weaponry for the best chance of taking down Frostmaw

Players then need to use the Paper Press when the scroll recipe is unlocked

The Paper Press should already be available at this point, as it comes from the Study rewarded by defeating Nicholaus the Fallen, a level 37 boss

Research technologies at the Study until the Paper Press is learned if it hasn't been already and craft it using 12 Plank and 12 Copper Ingot

The crafting recipes for a single scroll then requires 12 Gem Dust and 4 Paper

Break rocks and harvest gemstones to acquire Gem Dust or use the Devour device in the Castle to turn gems into Gem Dust

When it comes to Paper, just defeat bandits to earn some or loot their encampments if the map says Paper can be found there

After the ingredients have been acquired, return to the Paper Press and craft some scrolls

Players will need a Paper Press to be able to craft scrolls (Image via Stunlock Studios)

This should be a priority for V Rising players that are further along in the game. Some of the highest and most powerful technologies that can be obtained need up to 75 scrolls in order to be researched.

