How to become a PUBG pro player?

Every PUBG enthusiast dreams of turning pro, so what does it really take to become one?

Mastering the art of learning gyroscope and close-combat is not that difficult as it sounds.

PUBG pro player

PUBG Mobile is one game which, in a short span, has become popular in competitive circles in the last two years. There have been a lot of tournaments organized by Tencent globally. One such is PMPL - a thousand-dollar worth tournament.

In the world of PUBG Mobile competition, many new players are coming up with impressive game-sense and extraordinary skills. Are they PUBG pro players? Surely, they are. But how to be one? Let's get into it and see what it takes to become a pro in this battle royale game.

The path to becoming a pro in PUBG is not very arduous. However, it is also not everyone's cup of tea. With a user base of millions, it takes hard work and determination to become a pro in the game. Here are few points to be worked on to become a pro in PUBG.

#1 Use Gyroscope

The gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

If one knows how to master the most famous tool in PUBG Mobile - Gyroscope, half the battle is won. Gyroscope is one the most helpful tools in the game, and we have seen players using it having a crucial advantage over the ones who don't. All the big-name players you see playing the game. like Scout, Mortal, Snax, TSM-Jonathan, Owais, play using the gyroscope, and they are the top pros.

#2 Practice in training room

Training Room in PUBG Mobile

Most of the top PUBG pro players of the world, when asked in their super-chat about how to improve the game and become a pro in PUBG, reply with a standard answer - practice as much as you can in the training room.

The training room is designed in a way which allows every player to practice anything from driving a car to mastering how to use 6x in AKM. Utilize this fundamental feature of the game to become a pro in PUBG.

#3 Moving to claw controls

Claw Controls in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

The players who use claw control have an advantage. The claw controls allow you to jiggle, move, and run faster. It also helps in improving reflexes and increase assault skills. However, if you find it challenging to adopt this change, keep using thumb controls. Players like TSM-Entity Jonathan and Soul Viper still use the thumb with the gyroscope. But, as we said earlier, claw helps you to improve in becoming a pro pubg player.

#4 Practice in TDM

TDM in PUBG Mobile

TDM is one of the most underrated modes in the game. However, it helps a lot in improving short-range combat skills. Most of the players in the gaming community prefer TDM and other hardcore intense, quick combat modes to enhance their reflexes and jiggling.

TDM is considered the best mode to improve close-combat skills of a player.This is why a lot of the players use it.

#5 Practice classics to improve coordination

Classic Erangel in PUBG Mobile

One of the most common mistakes made by newbies in their attempt to become a PUBG pro is their reluctance to play classic matches. They will move to claw and gyroscope, but again, to become a pro in PUBG, proper coordination skills are the most critical aspect of the game. If you lack here, you won't become a pro in PUBG.

Therefore, play as many classic matches as possible with Miramar the preferred location as it is a larger map and has a lobby containing the top players of the region.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.