How to download free to play games in PC/PS4/PS4 Pro/Xbox One/Xbox One X

Apex Legends

The videogame industry is evolving by each passing year and so the gaming community. Developers are adopting new marketing ideas/ business strategies to earn from their games. Nowadays a trend is going on where big AAA videogame titles launch for free. Meanwhile, revenue is generated through in-game transactions aka microtransactions.

There are a bunch of new and old games available for free on online stores. PC, PS4/ PS4 Pro and Xbox offers many free to play titles which are easy to download from their respective online stores. However, there are some new players who have a problem with downloading the games. Today we will talk about how to access the free to play games on your respective gaming medium/platform.

Download Free To Play Games On a PS4/ PS4 Pro

Open PlayStation Store.

Click on the games tab. It is on the left side of the window alongside other menu items.

Click on free to play games tab.

Explore the free to play games and download anyone which you like.

Download Free To Play Games On Xbox One and Xbox One X

To download free to play games on an Xbox Console visit or follow the steps mentioned down below.

Open Microsoft Store on your console.

Browse to Free Games Tab or manually search for a desired free to play game.

Begin your download by clicking on the game and then on the download button.

Download Free To Play Games On PC

On PC downloading free games are downloaded using various methods. Some of them are official and some of them are unofficial. We highly recommend you all to use official ways to download these games as they come with multiplayer and other features enabled.

Some of the platforms which provide free to play games-

Steam.

Blizzard.

Uplay.

Epic Game Store and a few others.

