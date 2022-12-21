How to easily beat Bahamut Fury in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

As you progress through Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, you’ll eventually come across Bahamut Fury. A mechanical version of the powerful summon, you’ll encounter it as the final boss of that chapter. While it might look incredibly imposing, it’s not a hard fight.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered regarding how to handle Bahamut Fury in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. It won’t be the only time you fight Bahamut in this RPG. So here’s what you need to do to tackle this particular encounter.

Chapter 4’s final boss is Bahamut Fury in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Bahamut Fury can deal an impressive amount of damage in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, but you also have some advantages. In the DMW system, Aerith has very high odds of granting you Healing Wave.

If you get it, it will restore your HP and MP. It also makes you temporarily invincible, allowing you to bully the boss. You can also receive Physical or Magical Nullification in this fight, making it quite easy, whether in your first playthrough or New Game+.

You can’t count on that happening though, so it is recommended to have your strongest Cure Materia, as well as Regeneration. You can also run Fira, and the attack Materia, Stop Blade. Jump is nice as well if you have space. That is, if you have the timing to use it as an avoidance tool. If you don’t, skip it.

Potential Loadout

Curaga

Fira

Regeneration

Stop Blade

HP++

Barrier

He has a few dangerous attacks, though. Arm Swing hurts and knocks you back. He can also fire a trio of Energy Orbs in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. You have time to get into position to avoid these though. They’re easy enough to evade. Just stand between two of them.

You’ll want to stay in melee range against Bahamut Fury in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Attack magic isn’t going to hurt. If you have Costly Punch, you can batter this boss easily enough, but my attack of choice was Stop Blade.

Its charged special attack is Exaflare, but if you’re fast enough, you can completely stop it. Use your strongest physical attack and land a few crits; this ability will be nullified.

In the battle against Bahamut Fury, much damage was dealt stopping the first Exaflare and it triggered his second Exaflare. But both were easily stopped. Those are his only real, dangerous attacks. If you’re taking too much damage, pull back, buff if you can (with Barrier), heal, and get back into melee range.

(Clip begins at 21:36)

If you receive a high-level Healing Wind, feel free to hold onto it until you feel like you are in dire straights. You can pop it immediately and start spamming Stop Blade, but if you aren’t confident in how much damage you do, use it as a response to a powerful attack.

Knowing this, you should be more than ready to battle Bahamut Fury as Zack in Chapter 4 of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

