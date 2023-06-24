How to get Primitive Battlehorn in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 presents an engaging storyline that delivers an exhilarating gameplay experience. In addition to the main plot, the game includes some additional quests. While it isn't an open-world title, it incorporates expansive areas that allow players to explore. Alongside progressing through the main campaign, players can engage in various random activities like traversing the areas and hunting for particular items to utilize in creating new weapons.

Acquiring rare crafting materials is essential for forging formidable weapons, which entails searching for and collecting specific resources.

Final Fantasy 16 presents Blacksmiths who assist you in enhancing your Swords and creating powerful ones. However, you must provide the Blacksmiths with rare crafting ingredients to access the game's Swords. One such rare ingredient is the Primitive Battlehorn, a valuable material for crafting the formidable Gotterdammerung Sword. This article provides details on the process of obtaining the Primitive Battlehorn.

Where to find the Primitive Battlehorn in Final Fantasy 16

Go to the location known as the Eistla: Waloed in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

In the area known as Eistla: Waloed, which becomes accessible during the main quest called Brotherhood, you can obtain the Primitive Battlehorn. However, acquiring this item is not a simple task, as you must engage in a battle against a powerful mini-boss named Gobermouch.

In Final Fantasy 16, mini-bosses possess greater power and execute devastating attacks compared to regular enemies. While defeating them is not overly challenging, caution is advised as they unleash heavy attacks capable of inflicting significant damage.

Proceed towards the center of the village (Image via Square Enix)

Upon reaching the designated location, proceed towards the center of the village. Once there, locate the staircase and ascend it to progress further. Keep going until you reach the upper section of the village.

You will find the mini Boss (Image via Square Enix)

You will find the mini Boss, Gobermouch, seated on the ground near a small house. At this point, your battle against the boss commences.

Gobermouch will unleash a barrage of powerful attacks, but by adeptly evading them, you can emerge victorious in this encounter. It is crucial not to engage in offensive maneuvers hastily. Instead, take your time to focus on precise evasive actions, and then unleash your powerful combos.

Launch some heavy attacks on him (Image via Square Enix)

Maintain a safe distance from Gobermouch while launching your attacks, as getting too close may leave you vulnerable to his devastating assaults. You will overcome the mini-boss by expertly evading his onslaught and executing potent Eikonic combos.

Upon eliminating the boss, you will obtain the Primitive Battlehorn, one of the essential components needed to forge the formidable Sword Gotterdammerung. The remaining materials include Ragnarok, Orichalcum, and Darksteel.

