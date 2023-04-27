Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a role-playing action-adventure game that follows Cal Kestis as he attempts to escape the execution order of all Jedis from the Galactic Empire. As the game takes heavy inspiration from the Soulslike genre, it has implemented many secrets into the world for players to discover.

Some of these secrets can come in the form of green doors that you can encounter early on. These are passageways that you might come across that are blocked by green projections and are meant to stop you from progressing and accessing areas until you have learned the ability to unlock them.

How to unlock Green Door Barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

These green doors are never unlocked; instead, you learn to use the ability that lets you pass through them. This happens during the main mission, Jedha’s Pilgrim Sanctuary, where you are taught two new moves. One is an Air Dash which lets you dash while you are in mid-air, while the other is Merrin’s Charm.

This move is performed with the dash or dodge button. It allows you to get through those green doors, which lets you access whatever is behind them. You can also dash through them while in the air, essentially letting you air dash through them as well. This is important to know as later platforming sections will involve stringing together multiple acrobatic moves, including this one, to get through certain problematic areas.

These green doors usually hold some treasure behind them, like Force Tears, Essence Rewards, Passives, and even Legendary enemies and beasts. The doors are an integral part of exploring the world of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and holding loot that is often very helpful.

Players will also be able to explore large open planets that are filled to the brim with interesting locations, enemies, and collectibles. Respawn studios have attempted to create a world that might start out a bit restricted but eventually sprawls out and lets the player uncover many secrets and new locations.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a game heavily inspired by the Soulslike genre, which has led it to create a single-player experience that is fair yet very challenging. It improves on its predecessor in almost every category while adding new features like the Lightsaber stance.

There are a total of five of these stances, and the player can switch between them from any meditation point. Meditation points also allow you to rest your skill points and fast travel to another location. These stances include a single blade, double blade, dual wield, and a Kylo Ren-style stance. The game has also introduced a new force stasis ability similar to Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Jedi Survivors will be released on April 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the game won’t be coming out on the last gen consoles.

Poll : 0 votes