How To Use True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins

True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a powerful blow that obliterates enemy forces and can be the ace up your sleeve when fighting a large army. This ability can only be activated when you are in War God Rage mode, and it replaces your normal Musou Attack with a more powerful variant that deals more damage.

This article will go over everything that you need to know about the True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how to use it to decimate enemies on the battlefields of Ancient China.

How to activate True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A True Musou Attack deals more damage compared to a normal one (Image via KOEI TECMO)

You can activate a True Musou Attack by pressing the button that you use to trigger a normal attack (the R key on PC, the B button on the Xbox Controller, and the Circle button on PS5). Keep in mind that you will need to be in your War God Rage mode if you want to activate a True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Trending

Also Read: How to do a Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins

If you press the Musou skill button while not in the War God Rage state, you will trigger a normal attack instead of the True Musou Attack. Also, note that activating this powerful move will consume your Musou Gauge which is indicated by the meter below your HP bar.

How to activate the War God Rage mode in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Your Musou Gauge is indicated by the bar below your HP (Image via KOEI TECMO)

You will be able to activate the War God Rage mode by pressing the T key on PC, LS+RS on Xbox, and L3+R3 on PS5, but you will need to have a full Musou Gauge first. Once the entire bar is filled, you can activate the War God Rage mode.

If you use Battle Arts while in this mode, you will consume Musou points instead of Bravery in Dynasty Warriors Origins. The War God Rage mode will end when the Musou Gauge depletes completely. You will also be able to unleash a more powerful ultimate move, the True Musou Attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins when you are in the War God Rage state.

War God Rage state will be unlocked during the battle with Zhang Jiao during Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.