How to toggle nudity in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 has now been released worldwide on PC, and a month from now, PlayStation 5 users will also be able to dive in. For those out of the loop, Larian's latest venture is rated mature for obvious reasons. Aside from intimate content between different characters, like romance, there's the option of nudity as well. In simpler terms, players will be exposed to plenty of mature content, which comes at the very beginning when designing their characters.

Thankfully, there's a perfect option to avoid the matured content. This will allow them to avoid scenes that might be unsafe for work.

Toggling nudity in Baldur's Gate 3 is pretty easy

At the very beginning, when you start a new adventure, a cutscene provides you with a backdrop of your location and circumstances. Before proceeding any further, you're asked to define your character. A new window will pop up before you can opt for character customization.

This window asks if you want to keep the matured content in your journey or hide it altogether. It's a simple turn-on/off option that you can choose. If you decide to hide the matured content, they will be concealed throughout your Baldur's Gate 3 journey.

Choosing otherwise doesn't mean the game gets littered with adult content. For example, you can customize your genitals from character customizations. However, your body parts will still be hidden under the clothes. They'll become visible only if you put a tick on "hide clothes."

As Baldur's Gate 3 has only been released recently, it's hard to understand the exact matured contents that could come up in the latter stages of the title. It's a known fact that you can pursue romance, even between different races. Those actions could culminate in matured content, so it's something to remember if you have chosen not to hide any scenes.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the accumulation of many years of work by developers at Larian Studios. The game was in early access since 2020 and has received its full release. While players have already enjoyed a lot of content in early access, there's a lot more available in the full release. They can get the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe, which comes with some bonus items.