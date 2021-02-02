How to top up Free Fire Diamonds in February 2021

Like most of the other games on the mobile platform, Garena Free Fire features different currencies that the players can use to procure a wide range of items. Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of the game and are used for various purposes.

However, they aren’t free, and the players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire diamonds. There are several means like top-up websites through which the users can purchase the currency.

This article takes a look at a few ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in February 2021.

Also read: How to get the Cobra Baseball skin for free in Free Fire

Topping up Free Fire Diamonds in February 2021

#1 - In-game

Players can directly purchase Free Fire diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Moreover, the developers introduce top-up events that allow users to acquire many rewards for free, thus providing them with a better deal during their purchase.

Follow the steps given below to top up diamonds in-game:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Several diamond top-ups would appear on the screen.

Top-up options

Step 3: Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase and make a successful payment.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs COLONEL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

#2 - Games Kharido

Advertisement

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites used and trusted by thousands of users. They offer the players a 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Here are the steps by which the players can top up the in-game currency from Games Kharido:

Step 1: First, visit the official website of Games Kharido. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the two methods available.

Log-in methods

Step 3: Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase along with the mode of payment. The currency will soon be credited to the account after the purchase.

#3 - Codashop

Advertisement

Image via Codashop

Codashop is another popular top-up website. Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop here.

Step 2: Next, select the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Click on the "Free Fire" option

Step 3: Choose the required recharge/top-up and payment option. After the payment, the diamonds will soon be added to the account.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire