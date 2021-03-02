Create
How to top up Free Fire diamonds in March 2021

Most items in Garena Free Fire can be acquired using diamonds (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Garena's Free Fire is one of the best mobile battle royale games in the world. It features quick-paced action, with 50 players parachuting onto an island and fighting it out against one another. The last player/team standing is declared the winner.

Free Fire also has attractive in-game items like skins, costumes, and more. Most of these items can be acquired using diamonds, which are one of the in-game currencies. However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to shell out money to acquire them.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can top up Free Fire diamonds.

Also Read: Free Fire watch-to-win feature/event: Get free diamonds, Cobra Grenade skin, and more

How can players top up Free Fire diamonds?

#1 In-game

In-game top-up
Free Fire players can directly top-up diamonds in-game. Garena introduces numerous in-game events that give players numerous rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy the currency in-game:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Many top-up options will appear on the screen. Players have to select the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: Players can then make a purchase via any of the desired payment methods.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

#2 Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)
Games Kharido is a popular website where players can top-up Free Fire diamonds. It offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Games Kharido website by clicking here. They can then log in via either one of the methods - Facebook or Player ID.

Step 2: Players can choose the required top-up option and purchase with the preferred method.

Step 3: After successful payment, diamonds will be credited to their account.

#3 Codashop

(Image via Codashop)
Codashop is another popular top-up website used by players worldwide. The website regularly offers in-game items as rewards and provides players with better deals.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Codashop website and click on the ‘Free Fire’ option.

Step 2: They should then enter the Player ID in the text field and select the recharge/required number of diamonds.

Step 3: Diamonds will shortly be credited to the player's account after the payment has been processed.

Also Read: Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) completes 3 billion views on YouTube

Published 02 Mar 2021, 13:43 IST
Garena Free Fire
