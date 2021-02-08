Free Fire is one of the most popular titles on the mobile platform. It has amassed an enormous player base across the world and has achieved numerous monumental feats, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

The game developers incorporated a wide variety of exclusive in-game cosmetic items like costumes and more, which let users customize and enhance the visual elements to a certain degree.

Read: Detective Panda vs Night Panther in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both pets for Clash Squad.

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used for various purposes. However, they aren’t free. Players have to spend real money to purchase them.

There are several means by which a user can buy Free Fire diamonds and top-up websites. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can purchase diamonds from Moogold.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

How to top-up diamonds from Moogold in Free Fire

Advertisement

Moogold is one of the most used and trusted top-up websites amongst the players. Players can directly procure their currency by entering their Player ID. Follow the steps given below to purchase Free Fire Diamonds from Moogold:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Moogold. Click on the link given below to visit the webpage.

Moogold official website: Click here.

Step 2: Click on the Free Fire option. Select the required currency and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, choose the required top-up option and click on the "Add to Cart" button.

Step 4: Click on the "Proceed to checkout" option. Diamonds will soon be added to the accounts of the players after making a successful payment.

Apart from this method, players can also purchase a Weekly or Monthly Membership from Moogold to acquire Diamonds.

Advertisement

Also Read: Raistar vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?