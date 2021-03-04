How to top up UC in PUBG Mobile KR (Korea) in March 2021

PUBG Mobile KR is the localized version of its main variant: PUBG Mobile Global version. The KR version was created for gamers in Korea and Japan, and players from other countries can access it via VPNs (Virtual Private Network).

The KR variant offers a wider range of in-game accessories compared to the global version. Players will have to spend UC, which is an in-game currency used to make purchases in the title. Users can acquire UC by spending real money.

Players often look for ways to buy or top-up UC in the KR variant to obtain exclusive items.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile KR.

Step-by-step guide to top up UC in PUBG Mobile KR version

To purchase UC in PUBG Mobile KR, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players need to run PUBG Mobile KR and tap on the UC icon present in the top-right corner of the main screen.

Click on the UC icon present on the top-right corner of the main screen

Step 2: Then, various top-up options and their respective prices will appear on the screen. Players can select the desired number of UC to be purchased.

Tap on the desired UC package to purchase the pack

Step 3: After confirming the payment, the UC will be added to the players' accounts.

(Note: Players from other countries can only purchase UC using international debit or credit cards. No other payment methods will work. The debit or credit card company might charge the buyer for the international transaction.)

Cost of UC in PUBG Mobile KR in March 2021

Here are the prices of the in-game currency in PUBG Mobile Korea:

60 UC – 75.09 INR

180 + 10 Bonus UC – 195.89 INR

600 + 60 Bonus UC – 652.97 INR

1500 + 300 Bonus UC – 1893.62 INR

2950 + 900 Bonus UC – 3787.23 INR

5900 + 2200 Bonus UC – 7509.17 INR

