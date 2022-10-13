How to transfer Cyberpunk 2077's Stadia saves to PC

CD PROJEKT RED recently gave players a detailed overview of how to transfer Cyberpunk 2077's saves from Google Stadia to PC before the service is shut down. Google shutting down Stadia has come as shocking news to many players using the service as their primary gaming system, with developers looking forward to porting their games over to the cloud gaming platform.

While the service other than its "Pro" was basically free for most users, it still required players to purchase individual games at the standard $60 price tag. However, it's not all doom and gloom as Google will allow players to get a refund against games and hardware (Stadia controller) purchased from the official Stadia store before the service ultimately shuts down in 2023.

Recently, Google also announced that players can opt to transfer their game saves from Stadia over to PC, which will be really helpful for players who might've invested countless hours in role-playing games like Cyberpunk 2077. Here's how players can migrate their Cyberpunk 2077 saves from Google's cloud gaming platform Stadia over to PC.

Google allows Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia saves to be transferred to PC, but with a caveat

CD PROJEKT RED has recently released a newly updated support document detailing the steps players can follow in order to transfer their game saves from Google's cloud gaming platform to PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



No middle ground.



#Cyberpunk2077 If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. If there’s one thing I can tell you about this city – you either love it or wanna burn it.No middle ground. #Cyberpunk2077 https://t.co/NnRPS8ExU3

While the steps required to carry over saves from Stadia over to PC are fairly simple and minimalistic, it does come with a slight caveat of having to use Google Takeout. It is also very much recommended that players migrate their saves as soon as they can, as once Google shuts down the service, it could be difficult to migrate game saves between platforms.

Here are the steps players need to follow in order to transfer Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia saves to PC:

Open Google Takeout (takeout.google.com).

In the "Create a new export" section click "Deselect all" and select "Stadia". Press "Next Step" to continue.

Choose the preferred destination and “Export once” frequency. Choose ".zip" file type and "2 GB" size. Press "Create Export".

Download the export from the destination chosen in the previous step.

Locate the downloaded archive on PC and extract it.

The Cyberpunk 2077 gamesaves will be located in the following path: .../Takeout/Stadia/GAMING/GAME_SAVE/

Note that there may be save files from other games located there as well.

Files of each gamesave are located inside the archives. Extract them to separate folders.

To use the extracted saves on the PC version, simply copy-paste those folders to the following path: %userprofile%\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077

Make sure that the files are not nested inside another folder.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.



Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! https://t.co/ifFLhg6npO

It is to be noted that in order to use a save on PC, players will need to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on that platform, via Steam, CD PROJEKT RED's own GOG or Epic Games Store.

If players own a copy of the game on PC, they can use cross-progression to sync saves across Stadia and PC using their GOG account, here are the steps:

Start Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC.

Players need to make sure that they are logged in the REDlauncher, the account will be used to store cross platform saves.

Make sure the cross-platform saves are enabled in the in-game Settings.

Load the latest save file from Stadia.

Save the game again.

This save file should be synced with the cloud and will appear on both PC and Stadia (if players are logged in to the same GOG account).

While Google's decision to shut down the cloud gaming platform Stadia might not affect the majority of Cyberpunk 2077 players who are either on PlayStation, Xbox consoles or PC, it is still very much appreciated that CD PROJEKT RED and Google are allowing players that did play the open-world action RPG on Stadia to carry over their progress to PC.

