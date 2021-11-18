How to transmog weapons in Outriders

Outriders has received a stellar update called New Horizon, henceforth delivering a massive list of new content.

The endgame content in Outriders was criticized by players for being too thin. There wasn't much to do. That has changed with the New Horizon update, and its inclusion of a transmog system.

Outriders doesn't really show you how to transmog your weapons, making it easy for this new feature to be completely missed out on, among all the other conent included in this update. It is easy to transmog, though, and can be done in your inventory.

Outriders: How to transmog a weapon via your inventory

A player's inventory in Outriders. (Image via Square Enix)

You can transmog many pieces of equipment in Outriders, including armor and weapons. To do this, head to the inventory screen. Once you're there, decide what weapon you want to transmog.

Hover over that weapon and go into the details menu for that item. A prompt will appear in the bottom right corner that asks you to press the right directional pad button, in order access the visual customization menu.

Hans @Xarantur The new transmog system they put in Outriders is actually insane. cause you can transmog EVERYYHING. even other classes and legendary weapons on other legendaries The new transmog system they put in Outriders is actually insane. cause you can transmog EVERYYHING. even other classes and legendary weapons on other legendaries

You will now be able to transmog any weapon you choose as long as it is in your Outriders inventory. Just select the different skin you want to implement and hit "Apply" to change the look and transmog the weapon.

This will override the look of the weapon, but all of the abilities and perks added to the weapon will stay in place. Now, you'll notice a white diamond in the top left corner that indicates if a weapon has gone through the transmog process.

jamarcus shakespeare. @SixLasers Outriders now has the best transmog system of any game I have ever played.



You can look like anything - even from fits from other classes! - 100% free. Outriders now has the best transmog system of any game I have ever played.You can look like anything - even from fits from other classes! - 100% free.

You can also remove the transmog skin you equipped by pressing the "Remove" button in the same area in which you first changed its appearance. All of this can be done as soon as you get your hands on a weapon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is all free, too. You don't have to use any currency in Outriders to transmog a gun. You don't need to dismantle anything and you can even move weapons across different classes to transmog again without issue.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider