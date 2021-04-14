Outriders was a huge hit and fans are eagerly awaiting any news regarding downloadable content.

Outriders was shipped as a complete game. Square Enix and People Can Fly did not originally intend to add more content to this new roleplaying game. The success of the game has definitely changed things, though.

It makes sense that they wanted to see how the game would do. In a pandemic, players have plenty of opportunities to tackle their backlog. The fate of new games is never certain. Thankfully, Outriders is an incredible experience.

Is there an Outriders DLC roadmap?

Image via People Can Fly

Previously, People Can Fly touched on what kind of DLC plans they had for Outriders. Inspiration was taken from the Diablo series. Diablo received expansion packs with tons of new content, such as areas, classes, items, and more.

As of right now, there is no official roadmap for Outriders DLC like one would see with Call of Duty. Black Ops Cold War has received a roadmap indicating what new content will arrive as the new season approaches.

They have said that if the interest is there, which now that the game is out it is clear there is interest, that they would full expansion packs, IE Diablo 3 Reaper of Souls, but not small dlc live service stuff. This is the best model imho. — Michael Stanley (@tetsuo989) April 12, 2021

An interview with Forbes saw People Can Fly Creative Director Bartek Kmita expand on the topic of Outriders DLC. He discussed how several stories didn't make it into the final game and could certainly be added as DLC later on.

Frequent content updates will more than likely not become a reality for Outriders. The game is set to receive plenty of patches to tackle improvements to the overall game, however. Bug fixes, quality of life updates, and more are always on the table.

Outriders has been worth every penny. Just a very fun game to play with meaningful and enjoyable progression systems on top of some dope class gameplay.



Hope we get some sweet dlc/expansions for it! — Artunias (@ArtuniasDPS) April 13, 2021

Expansion and downloadable content definitely seem to be on the horizon. People Can Fly will miss the mark by a mile if they do not add some type of additional content to Outriders after the game has performed so well.

The roadmap may come about at some point as they begin to plan these content additions to the game. At this point, it only seems like a matter of when rather than a matter of if.