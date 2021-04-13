Outriders: How to get a high-damage Assault rifle for any level

Fortunately for new players in Outriders, the Hell's Ranger content pack offers players a ton of exclusive in-game weapons that will help them massively during early levels.

The Hell's Ranger content pack is available to players who pre-ordered Outriders. Players who are getting into the game can also avail the same content pack for a price of around $6. What makes this pack worth buying is that players receive 11 new weapons every time they create a new character in Outriders.

Having said that, transferring weapons between different characters in Outriders is possible because of the game's stash mechanics. Additionally, collecting multiple weapons of the same kind will also allow players to upgrade a single blue variant of the respective weapon to epic-rarity.

Here's a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can get a high-damage tactical assault rifle during their early levels in Outriders.

How to get a high-damage tactical assault rifle in Outriders

The high-damage tactical assault rifle available to players from the Outriders' Hell's Ranger content pack is the Earthborn Renegade's Assault Rifle. Although the primary version which players receive from the pack is not the tactical variant of the weapon, it can be easily traded from the NPC known as "Dr. Zahedi."

It is extremely important for players to note that purchasing the Hell's Ranger content pack is mandatory to receive 11 assorted weapons in Outriders.

Here are the steps that players will need to follow to receive and upgrade the Earthborn Renegade's Assault Rifle in Outriders,

For every new character they create, players will need to play a few early quests after the prologue until they reach The First City. Once at this location, players will need to head over to their stash and check the "inbox" tab.

Players will find a bunch of weapons available inside the "inbox" tab. These are the weapons that players receive from the Hell's Ranger content pack. They will need to transfer these weapons to their in-game stash.

Once the weapons have been transformed, the player can simply close the quest and delete the respective character.

Players will need to repeat this process repeatedly to receive multiple numbers of the Earthborn Renegade's Assault Rifle in Outriders.

Once the player has collected about 40 to 50 variants of the same weapon, they will need to head over to Dr. Zahedi and trade all the weapons for a tactical variant of the same weapon.

This process will allow players to choose the specific Earthborn Renegade's Assault Rifle that features the highest firepower. Once the player confirms the specific weapon that they wish to upgrade, they can simply dismantle all the other variants for scraps in Outriders.

Scraps can be further used to upgrade the Earthborn Renegade's Assault Rifle in Outriders. With enough upgrades, players will also be able to upgrade the rarity of the weapon to gain additional slots for weapon mods in Outriders.