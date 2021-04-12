Outriders' expeditions too hard?: 5 tips that will help you storm through the endgame quickly

The quests and expeditions available for players in Outriders can be fairly difficult unless players follow the basic upgrade mechanics of the game.

Ranging from a boosted World Tier level to unupgraded weapons and mods, there are a variety of factors that players need to keep a check on while playing Outriders. This is extremely important because players can often find themselves in an overwhelming in-game scenario where their weapons and mods are not as effective as they should be.

Fortunately for players who are finding it difficult to cruise through the endgame of Outriders, this article features five simple tips that will allow them to easily get through the difficult expeditions in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 tips for players who find Outriders' expeditions too hard

Upgrading the Skill Tree

Upgrading the skill tree in Outriders is one of the most important aspects of the game. Not only does Skill Tree upgrades grant players will additional stats and values, but it also provides in-game perks and benefits that can be absolutely game-changing in certain scenarios.

Upgrading the skill tree is extremely essential for players to progress towards the endgame of Outriders. Additionally, it is also advised that players go through all the perks and benefits available for various classes and specialties as all of them present different benefits in Outriders.

Do not rush World Tier

The World Tier in Outriders determines the difficulty level. Although higher World Tier levels feature boosted legendary weapon drop rates as well as increased loot, the enemies are also higher leveled.

This means that if a player boosts their World Tier to an excessively high level in order to farm legendary weapons without upgrading the weapons they already have, it will lead them to face unbeatable enemies even in simple quests.

Choosing the ideal legendary weapons and mods

Given that the player has managed to get close towards the endgame of Outriders, they should have a bunch of legendary weapons to choose from.

However, considering the fact that each legendary weapon features two unique modes which grant overpowered abilities to the player, it is extremely important for players to choose the best-suited weapon for every specific quest.

This will not only allow players to gather experience with a specific weapon but also provide them with the opportunity to get through the quest without facing as many difficulties as they otherwise might have.

Ensure equipping proper Armor

Similar to legendary weapons, legendary armor in Outriders also features unique perks and benefits that can be absolutely game-changing in specific situations. Apart from reducing the incoming damage from enemies, armor in Outriders can massively empower a player's abilities based on the parks and mods available.

From increasing certain stats and values of the player to providing unlimited ammunition replenishes, the correct armor in specific situations can possibly make or break an ongoing quest.

Upgrade everything before heading over to the next level

Players are advised to upgrade each piece of element to the maximum possible level before heading to a higher level quest. This not only provides a more balanced experience in Outriders but also presents a chance of receiving higher-level loot and farm from these quests.

Upgrading equipment is an extremely important aspect in Outriders and arguably the only mechanics which have a direct influence on how difficult the game turns out to be for players.