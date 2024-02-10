How to travel to other planets in Helldivers 2

There are plenty of planets in Helldivers 2 that provide players with exciting intergalactic battles. The game's core experience revolves around traveling to other planets to combat different types of enemies. However, it doesn't offer the level of exploration found in space-themed RPGs like Starfield.

There are currently seventeen planets in Helldivers 2, which feature varying combat difficulties. You can freely choose which planet you would like to explore, but make sure you are well-prepared to face the dangers of your chosen location. Here's how you can travel to other planets in the game.

How to explore planets in Helldivers 2

Exploring planets in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

To travel to other planets in Helldivers 2, you need to gather your squad in the War Table to view the Galactic War map. On this map, you will see the list of planets that you can visit. Each planet is inhabited by monsters and enemies like Bugs, Illuminate, or Cyborgs.

After selecting a planet, you can choose an Operation to participate in. Each operation consists of several missions with primary and secondary objectives to complete. Once you're done selecting an Operation and a planet, a loading screen will show up, and you will be teleported to the area.

As mentioned, each of the planets corresponds to a level of difficulty. Make sure to choose one that you can take on based on your current progress.

After completing objectives on your chosen planet, you will be rewarded with Requisition Points and XP. Additionally, you can get Warbond medals after finishing Operations, which adds to the liberation progress of a specific planet.

All planet environments in Helldivers 2

Planet environments in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

It's important to note that each planet in Helldivers 2 features one of the three environments: the Desert, Snow, and Forest. Desert planets are filled with vast dunes, boiling geysers, and land mines, apart from being home to bug monsters.

Meanwhile, Snow environments feature snowfields, frozen lakes, and cold pools. Because of the rapid and icy waters, you should be cautious when exploring the planet.

Planets with the Forest environment are teeming with thick forests and swamps. These areas are home to the Illuminate enemies that can immobilize you during battle missions.

