How to uninstall Genshin Impact and Voice packs: PC & Mobile guide

Genshin Impact is one of the best gacha RPG games in the market, and the officials continue to expand its content with each new version update. The game has already been out for more than 2 years and has exponentially increased its storage space on both PC and mobile platforms. This has become a concern for many struggling to clear space for the upcoming updates.

Players can reinstall the whole game to reduce the overall size or delete any extra voice-over packs if they have installed any. Some players might also be done with Genshin Impact and want to uninstall it to clear space for other games.

This article will guide users through different ways to uninstall the game or its voice-over packs on PC and mobile platforms.

Uninstallation guide for Genshin Impact on PC & mobile

Official artwork for patch 3.7 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will soon release their next major update, where they will introduce the land of Justice, Fontaine. However, this major update is still far, as players have to go through several weeks of filler content. Many players in the community are already burned out on content with the game. This is one of the many reasons many will want to uninstall the game.

Those who use the game's client launcher on their PCs should follow these steps:

Go to the Control Panel.

Click on Program & Features.

Search for Genshin Impact from the list and right-click on it.

Select uninstall option.

It would look something like this (Image via HoYoverse)

PC players who use the Epic Launcher to play the game can follow these simple instructions to uninstall it:

Run Epic Games Launcher.

Go to the Library to find Genshin Impact on it.

Click on the three dots near the game icon/image.

Select the option to uninstall and wait for the process to complete.

The uninstall process is rather simple for mobile users, regardless of whether players use Android or iOS. For Android users, players must long press the game icon for the uninstall option to pop up. iOS users need to repeat the long press part, but instead of uninstalling, they will receive a remove app option they need to select.

How to uninstall voice-over packs?

Voice-over packs allow players to change the overall language of the game and its dialogue. While players can choose to download around 9 different languages, each voice-over pack occupies a significant amount of storage. It is recommended that players remove these voice-over packs before any major update to reduce the overall package size.

In-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these simple steps to remove them from Genshin Impact:

Go to Paimon's Menu settings.

Look for Language options.

Select manage voice-over files.

Choose the ones you want to delete and click on Uninstall.

These steps will work for both PC and mobile players since both platforms share the same layout for the in-game settings.

Poll : 0 votes