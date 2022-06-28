Anna’s Shop returns in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, so fans of the series will once again be able to pick up her valuable, uncommon items.

Just as she did in previous Fire Emblem titles (like Fire Emblem: Three Houses), Anna runs a shop full of powerful items. Fans of the series are all too familiar with how strong they can be, so newcomers will want to capitalize on what is available in Anna’s Shop as soon as possible.

Not only should players unlock Anna’s Shop the very first chance they get, but they should also constantly check in on what she has for sale after every mission. In fact, players should go out of their way to keep tabs on Anna’s Shop and its whereabouts.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes follows Shez as the protagonist, and how players decide to customize Shez can directly affect Anna’s Shop. Here is how to unlock Anna’s Shop in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Visit Anna’s Shop in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to purchase special items for Shez

Before players can unlock Anna’s Shop in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, they must first find her on the War Map.

Up until Chapter 5, Anna can be found at the player’s War Camp, but she makes it clear that her shop simply isn’t ready yet. It is during Chapter 5 of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes that Anna starts to appear on the War Map to be “captured.”

When reviewing the War Map, players may notice a pink-haired chibi character walking about the War Map. This character is Anna. She visits various areas all over the map, including areas not occupied by Shez. To unlock Anna’s Shop in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Locate Anna on the War Map.

Players will want to make a habit of doing this at the end of every chapter when they are resting, training, and upgrading before the next campaign mission or event.

Step 2: Select the area that Anna is currently occupying. She will not move until the end of the next event, campaign mission, or the end of the chapter.

If Anna appears in an area not occupied by the player, they will have no choice but to claim the space before being able to speak to Anna and unlock her shop. Simply complete the quest, then select the area again.

Step 3: A menu will appear after selecting the area that Anna is occupying. If you have already taken over the area, an additional option will be available - Anna’s Shop. Go ahead and choose this option.

Step 4: Anna will appear at the War Camp. You can now go back to your War Camp.

Anna's importance cannot be exaggerated. Her assortment of goods is invaluable, and they only get better with time. Her shop is where Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes players can obtain equipment (like weapons), consumables, Class Seals, Smithing Stones, supplies, and presents. Some items are even exclusive to Anna’s Shop.

