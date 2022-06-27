Are you able to repeat missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Being able to replay missions is something fans were eager to see in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

There are times when objectives are missed, resources aren't gathered, and the score rank at the end isn't what the player was hoping for. That is why a lot of people enjoy replayability.

Thankfully, the ability to repeat missions is available in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Players can go through them again to achieve the coveted S-Rank if they don't perform so well the first time around.

Campaign missions are repeatable in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are loads of missions among the chapters in the latest Fire Emblem title. They provide unlockable characters, resources, skills, and more as rewards for besting them.

While some characters are tied to completing mission objectives a certain way and may be lost the first time around, there are chances to obtain other rewards by replaying missions.

There are also a multitude of reasons as to why a player may want to run through a campaign mission a second, third, or even a fourth time. Players can test out a new class build, play with a new party member, or simply try and get a better rank.

How to replay campaign missions

Any mission that has been completed in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can be repeated. Here is how to replay a mission:

Complete the campaign mission the first time it appears in the story

When a player wants to go through it again, they need to head to their camp

In the Explore Camp, look for the Record Keeper on the map and head there

This NPC is next to the Strategist

Speak to the Record Keeper to open the list of missions already beaten

Players can shift through the chapters they have played and will see the score earned when it is finished

Select the mission to repeat and dive in for the major battles and smaller encounters throughout the regions conquered in that specific quest

Players can go back and repeat earlier missions with newly unlocked characters or the latest skills for their class. Be aware that characters who fall in the Classic Mode during a repeated mission will no longer be usable.

They will perish just as they would if it happened during the campaign progression. Standard Mode does not allow the loss of characters, so feel free to go all out if that is the chosen mode.

