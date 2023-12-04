How to unlock more Artifact slots in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood has many interesting ideas, among which are Artifact powerups. These offer passive boons to the player and can be equipped using the Artifact slots. Right out of the gate, however, you will only have access to one such slot. Since you can encounter multiple powerups throughout a level, you either have to decide between swapping or foregoing another altogether.

As you will notice, three additional Artifact slots are waiting to be unlocked. You will likely see new slots available for purchase in the Major Oak hub cathedral under one of the vendors, although it will not be immediately obvious how they unlock. That said, this article explains how to get them.

Players need to rank up to purchase more Artifact slots in Gangs of Sherwood

Gain People's Favour to increase ranks (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

The game's linear nature means you must beat levels to obtain money and increase your rank on the People's Favour gauge. The second Artifact slot unlocks after obtaining the rank shown in the upper right corner of the screenshot above. It should be available after beating Act 1. Then, visit the vendor named Antonna Carridge in the hub to purchase it for 8,250 gold under the Artifacts tab.

The other two slots can be unlocked after reaching the rank requirement listed on them in the shop. With all slots bought, you can equip up to four different Artifacts. These have various effects, from boosting critical effect chance and applying burn effect on foes on each hit to reviving you on a single death. Do note that just like the second Artifact slot, the other two must be purchased, too.

On a side note, the price is slightly steep for a single purchase. You will need gold for other upgrades like skills and shards. Additionally, separately unlock and buy Artifact slots for each of the four heroes in Gangs of Sherwood, as neither progress nor money carries over between them. So, you will need to farm both gold and People's Favour ranks.

To learn a quick way of obtaining a decent chunk of money and ranking every few minutes in the game, follow this guide. This should also help you unlock all Artifact slots quickly.

Gangs of Sherwood is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our review to see if it is worth buying or not.