How to unlock Aston Martin Vulcan (2016) in Need for Speed Unbound

Aston Martin Vulcan is a powerful car to behold in Need for Speed Unbound. Released just a couple of days ago, Unbound is the brand-new mainline title of the popular aforementioned arcade racing franchise. Unlike previous iterations, NFS Unbound has the largest collection of cars ever introduced in an NFS title with over 140 cars to unlock.

At Unbound, the cars are divided into five performance-based tiers: B, A, A+, S, and S+. Each car needs to be bought through a dealership by spending in-game cash, but there's a catch: different cars have different requirements to unlock.

This article will take a detailed look at Aston Martin Vulcan (2016), and what are the requirements to unlock this rare custom car in Need for Speed Unbound.

Unlocking the Aston Martin Vulcan 2016 Edition in Need for Speed Unbound

Aston Martin Vulcan (2016) is a heavy and bouncy ride to drive in NFS Unbound with a pretty solid tire grip. Fitted with carbon ceramic brakes, a limited-slip differential, and a kerb weight of 1,350 kg, sturdy track focus is the standout attribute of the Vulcan. The Aston Martin Vulcan has a majestic and sleek appearance, with a carbon fiber body on top of an aluminum chassis.

When it comes to performance, the Aston Martin Vulcan (2016) offers an insane acceleration of 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of up to 224 mph in Need for Speed Unbound. This particular street race monster belongs to the premium S+ tier class in the game.

To nab the Aston Martin Vulcan, players have to:

Unlock the Aston Martin Vulcan by progressing enough into the storyline. Once unlocked, they need to spend $1,467,000 to check out the Vulcan.

In the online mode, players need to finish 1st or 2nd in 20 Tier S playlists to be able to unlock the Vulcan.

There’s also a rare, customized edition of Aston Martin Vulcan that players can own by completing the "Forged in Fire" mission for Rydell in both story and online mode and spending $1,600,000.

Aston Martin Vulcan in real life

The Vulcan is a limited edition high-performance car by British car developer Aston Martin. The Vulcan costs $2.3 million and there have only been 24 produced so far. The car was unveiled to the public for the first time in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show.

A sneak peek at Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound is the 25th mainline entry of perhaps the most popular arcade racing franchise of all time, known for its adrenaline-pumping street races. This time, the illegal street races take place in Lakeshore City's colorful open world.

Criterion Games, the game's creators, have deviated into a vibrant and colorful setting inspired by a cartoonish theme, giving Unbound a fresh new look, not seen in previous NFS titles.

Need for Speed Unbound was launched globally on December 2nd, 2022, and is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

