Need for Speed Unbound: 5 best cars for street races

Following the release of Need for Speed (NFS) Heat three years ago, the iconic arcade racing franchise is finally back with its latest title, Unbound. The newest addition to the franchise is all set to take a huge step forward with a comprehensive list of 143 cars to choose from.

Need for Speed Unbound sees the return of many classics from previous editions, as well as the introduction of new cars to the franchise. With that being said, here are the five best cars to keep an eye out for in Need for Speed Unbound:

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion

Top 5 cars in Need for Speed Unbound that you should check out

1) Nissan Z Prototype (2020)

Top Speed: 188 mph

188 mph Acceleration: 4.1 seconds

Need for Speed Unbound is perhaps the only racing game to feature the all-new Nissan Z Prototype. With a top speed of 188 mph, the Nissan Z Prototype is easily one of the fastest cars available in the game, which will be made available after players complete the prolog. The Z Prototype also offers superb handling and stability. Players will need to spend $140,000 to own this concept car.

2) Koenigsegg Regera (2016)

Top Speed: 256 mph

256 mph Acceleration: 2.7 seconds

The Koenigsegg Regera was an absolute beast in the previous editions of NFS, and easily outclassed even the Bugatti machines when it came to hitting top speeds in crunch situations. The only downside to the car is its lack of road grip, which can be tricky when taking sharp turns at high speed. Players can own this vehicle for $1,500,000.

3) Aston Martin Vulcan (2016)

Top Speed: 223 mph

223 mph Acceleration: 2.9 seconds

The Aston Martin Vulcan is a rare custom car that costs players $1,600,000 in in-game currency. The Vulcan is an exquisite-looking car that boasts a combination of high top speed and quick acceleration. It's the ideal car if you're looking to bully your way to victory in street races.

4) Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (2019)

Top Speed: 204 mph

204 mph Acceleration: 2.9 seconds

This particular Porche model was an OP car in NFS Heat (Image via Reddit)

It’s amazing to see how the Porche brand has grown into prominence in the NFS series. Need for Speed Unbound has a range of Porche vehicles to choose from, of which the Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is arguably the best. Cars from this Porche range feature insane acceleration and superb handling even at high speeds, making it an ideal all-around supercar.

The Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is fairly expensive in Need for Speed Unbound and will cost players $192,000.

5) Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021)

Top Speed: 221 mph

221 mph Acceleration: 2.7 seconds

The Lamborghini Countach LPI is a sleek-looking car that can further be tweaked into an unstoppable beast. The Countach LPI has exceptional acceleration and stays planted on the tarmac even when driven really fast. You can purchase it for $283,000 in-game currency.

The bottom line

The five vehicles reflect a personalized choice that is available on the Need for Speed Unbound roster. There are faster cars available out there, and your purchase will obviously depend on your personal preference. While some gamers favor muscle cars, others may prefer Asian hybrid tuners to use in races.

