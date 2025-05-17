How to unlock Bags in Cash Cleaner Simulator

In Cash Cleaner Simulator, figuring out how to unlock bags is something you’ll need to do early on. Some cash deliveries come inside sealed locked bags — usually the large ones marked with labels like “Do Not Cut” or from the Federal Reserve Bank. These cannot be opened by hand, and unless you know the proper method, you’ll get stuck.

This guide shows you how you can unlock Bags in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Ways to unlock Bags in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Cash Cleaner Simulator was released on May 8, 2025 (Image via Forklift Interactive, Digital Pajamas)

What you need to open the Bags

To open any locked bag in Cash Cleaner Simulator, you need a knife. You won’t find one lying around — you must buy it through the Black Market app on your in-game phone. Look for the Stylish Steel Knife. Once the order is placed, the item gets delivered to your safehouse. After obtaining the knife, place it in one of the inventory slots.

Press Tab to open your quick inventory and select the knife. This lets you use it whenever you’re handling a sealed bag.

Where and how to use the Knife on the Bag

Make sure you aim the knife at the side of the locked Bag, not the top. When you point at the correct part of the bag, your mouse cursor will switch to a small knife icon. That means you’re good to go. Click once to slice the bag open. This also helps reduce the chance of ink stains on the cash inside.

Note: This only works on bags. You can’t open boxes with a knife.

Don’t worry about Bag warnings

Most of these sealed bags are likely stolen. The warnings like “Do Not Cut” are not for you. Just ignore them. What matters is the mission instructions on your phone. That’s where you’ll find out whether to keep, clean, or destroy the cash. Once you’ve taken the money out, you can burn the empty bag or throw it in the trash.

You can use the Knife for Cash bundles, too

The knife isn’t just used to unlock bags. If you receive stacks of cash with bands around them, you’ll need the knife to remove those as well. Simply equip the knife, click on the bundle, and the bands will come off.

For multiple bundles, place them on the workbench, then cut them one by one. This is the fastest way if you’re dealing with a lot of money. You can also remove bands from inside your inventory if needed.

This concludes our guide on how to unlock Bags in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

