How to unlock Bandit in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer strategy game in which players engage in real-time combat with one another. A total of 106 cards are available, divided into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Champion, and Legendary.

Users acquire these cards and use them to create battle decks. A detailed comprehension of the cards is required to build an effective deck. We'll go over "Bandit", one of Clash Royale's strongest Legendary cards, in-depth in this article.

Bandit in Clash Royale

The Bandit Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bandit is a Legendary card unlocked from Arena 13 or by opening a Legendary Chest. She is one of the most popular troops in Clash Royale with middling hitpoints and damage who may dash at surrounding targets and deliver double damage if she hits them, similar to a Dark Prince's charge.

The in-game description of the Bandit is:

"The Bandit dashes to her target and delivers an extra big hit! While dashing, she can't be touched. The mask keeps her identity safe... and gives her bonus cool points!"

She has white hair, a blackjack, and a mask and is best used with high DPS cards like Pekka, Dark Prince, etc. The dash of the Bandit can cross the river. Knowing this, she can effectively defeat ranged troops stationed nearby.

Musketeers and Wizards are among the cards she can easily defeat with her dash ability.

Bandit statistics

Because of her extended dash range and quick dash start, the Bandit is good at reactively punishing enemies that overcommit. The statistics for this card are as follows:

Gamers who want to use the Bandit card must reach Arena 13 or higher and open the Legendary chests. The cost of using a Bandit card is 3 Elixir. Bandit can max be upgraded to level 14, where it has 1200 hitpoints and 256 damage that doubles to 512 during the dash ability. It is a Legendary card with 1 second hit speed and 1 second deployment time, making it one of the best cards to use with troops like Pekka, Golems, etc.

Finally, the Bandit is a powerful Legendary card in Clash Royale that should be included in any combat deck. For the Bandit to quickly generate the dash ability, players should build a deck consisting of support and damage-dealing cards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer