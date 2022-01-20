How to unlock the Blades of Chaos in God of War

The Blades of Chaos are an iconic weapon for Kratos in the God of War franchise, but they don't appear for awhile in the soft reboot of the game. For a good portion of the game, the Leviathan Axe is all players will have to use.

The axe is great and can certainly be used for the entire game, but God of War has always been known for allowing players to utilize multiple weapons. Along with the axe, players can have the shield and the Blades of Chaos, but they must reach them in the story before bringing out the familiar chains fans know and love.

When do the Blades of Chaos unlock in God of War?

Much of the story is about the past events of Kratos' life that still haunt him in Midgard. There are some things, like his skin, that cannot be changed, but he was able to hide his chained blades away from Atreus and himself. His leather wraps on his arms signify him hiding those weapons entirely.

That means players need to get far enough into the story before getting a hold of the weapons given by the Greek gods in the previous games. Kratos must reach a point of desperation and no return in order to go back to where the game begins and unearth the relics that he hides.

When Atreus falls sicker than ever, Kratos is tasked with going to Helheim and retrieving the heart of the bridge keeper. For this quest he needs his Blades of Chaos, and that will mark the point in which players can go retrieve the iconic weapons. Players are given a small boat from Freya's to flow back down the river to where the beginning of the game takes place. There, Kratos will unwrap his weapons.

Using the blades for the first time

As soon as players get the blades, they will need to fight hordes of enemies before they can leave the house for Helheim. This blades tutorial allows players to get accustomed to the once familiar weapons, especially in a way that allows swapping between the axe to become mucheasier.

Like the axe, the Blades of Chaos have their own upgrades and moves for players to utilize. Learning combos for both weapons can make the game far more manageable with all of the enemy types that players will encounter as Kratos in God of War.

