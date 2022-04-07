How to unlock Boss Nass in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

With over 350 characters available in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players have the opportunity to romp around with both iconic and obscure characters with unique abilities. Some characters also have alternate versions, such as a young and old Luke Skywalker.

Since Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pulls characters from multiple movies, one of the playable Star Wars prequel characters is Boss Nass. He appeared in Episode I: The Phantom Menace as the Gungan leader, the same species as Jar Jar Binks.

What mission to complete to unlock Boss Nass in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In order to unlock Boss Noss in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to start and finish a side mission called “Gungans Gone.”

Unfortunately, this requires unlocking three planets: Tatooine, Geonosis, and Coruscant. You’ll have to play through Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Episode II: Attack of the Clones up until all planets are unlocked.

Once that is done and out of the way, return to Naboo and visit Gungan City. Locate Boss Nass, who’s stationed near the northern tip of the map. Speak with him to start “Gungans Gone.”

The mission is simple but stretches across three planets: Tatooine, Geonosis, and Coruscant. There is a single Gungan ambassador on each planet. Boss Nass wants you to find them and help them return to Gungan City. Thankfully, the game provides a waypoint for their location once you’ve landed.

After helping all three Gungan ambassadors, return to Boss Nass. With the side mission completed, he will be available for purchase in the Characters menu for 100,000 studs. Look under the “Heroes” tab to find him.

How to unlock Jar Jar Binks, Captain Tarpals, and Gungan Warrior

Why not complete the Gungans with Jar Jar Binks, Captain Tarpals, and Gungan Warrior? There is not one but two versions of Jar Jar Binks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The latter characters only have one variant. All three are also unlocked during the prequel trilogy.

Jar Jar Binks is unlocked during Episode I, specifically “A Bigger Fish,” which is the first level. Both Captain Tarpals and Gungan Warrior are unlocked after “Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed,” which is the fourth level in Episode I.

Senator Jar Jar is unlocked during Episode II: Attack of the Clones, specifically “Droid Factory Frenzy.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh