How to unlock the BTL-A4 Y-Wing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can access a long list of vehicles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

These vehicles are some of the most iconic spacecraft in the franchise. Others may not be as well-known, but they are hot collector items in the latest Lego Star Wars title.

One of these vehicles is the BTL-A4 Y-Wing. The classic space-faring ship is easy to come by. Players just need to complete the "Winging It" side mission on the planet Yavin 4.

How to obtain the BTL-A4 Y-Wing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Episode IV: A New Hope sends players to Yavin 4 as the Rebel Alliance prepares to strike the first iteration of the Death Star.

Players can unlock the Y-Wing in a main story playthrough or on the planet in free play. They will need to locate an NPC near an X-Wing on the northeast side of the planet. The NPC will provide the "Winging It" side mission that grants the BTL-A4 Y-Wing.

Speak to this NPC to begin the quest that unlocks the BTL-A4 Y-Wing (Image via TT Games)

Here's how to complete the side mission once it has been accepted:

Walk underneath the X-Wing's landing pad.

Use an Astromech Droid, such as R2-D2, to destroy the debris and access the switch to remove the side panels.

Head back to the mechanic NPC and make sure a Villain character is available.

Use the Villain character, such as a Stormtrooper, to blow up the silver structures with a grenade.

Build the bricks to make the parts needed to fix the X-Wing.

Speak to the mechanic to complete the quest.

The BTL-A4 Y-Wing will be unlocked and can be purchased for 100,000 studs.

Some unlockable characters and vehicles in the game can be used immediately. Others require players to buy them from the holoprojector menu using Lego studs after unlocking them.

A look at the vehicle selection screen in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Studs are found all over the worlds in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players can find them on the ground or earn them by flying into them in space.

Once 100,000 of them have been acquired, go to the holoprojector menu. Navigate to the vehicle page and look for the BTL-A4 Y-Wing. You can then confirm the acquisition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh