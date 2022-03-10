Call of Duty League is live, with multiple teams across North America and a few from Europe battling it out in the biggest competition and prize pool in the CoD franchise. Fans of the different esports organizations are hyped and are supporting their favorite teams as they hop from one Major to another.

In the latest Major 1 tournament that concluded a couple of days ago, Optic Texas emerged victorious on their home turf.

As the series progresses, viewers can benefit from watching the matches on YouTube. There are multiple rewards awaiting viewers who will sit at home and enjoy the upcoming series in CDL.

Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Watch the Major II Qualifiers and link your account to get your REWARDS YouTube.com/account_sharing The SWEET incentives keep on comingWatch the Major II Qualifiers and link your account to get your REWARDS The SWEET incentives keep on coming 😍Watch the Major II Qualifiers and link your account to get your REWARDS 👉 YouTube.com/account_sharing https://t.co/fcFY1gCnbj

CDL has been able to clock some great traffic numbers in Major 1, an estimated average of 143 thousand viewers across all days of the tourney. All the fans watching on YouTube can hop back in for Major 2, which takes place in the backyard of the Minessota ROKKR and starts on March 12.

How to unlock Call of Duty League Major 2 Viewership Rewards and what are all the rewards

To unlock viewership rewards during the Call of Duty League Major 2 broadcast, players will have to follow the simple steps given below:

Players need to create or log in to their Activision account Link the Activision account to the player's Battle.net/PSN Account/Xbox Account View live streams of a Broadcast for the required period during the Promotion Period

or they can simply unlock the rewards by watching streams on YouTube Gaming:

Players need to create or log in to their YouTube account on a personal computer (PC) or the YouTube mobile application. Link the Activision account to their YouTube account. View live streams of a Broadcast on personal computer (PC) or the YouTube mobile application for the required period during the Promotional Period.

All the rewards that players can earn from the CDL Major 2 broadcast:

30 Minute Double XP Token 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token You’re a Burger Emblem 1 Hour Double XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Catch Me on LAN Calling Card Reverse Sweep Calling Card WTB Teammate Emblem Norseman STG Blueprint Nordic Storm Calling Card

Tune in every day from March 31 to April 3, 2022, to earn all the special drops. The Double XP tokens can be earned from the beginning of Call of Duty League Major 2, which is March 12.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha