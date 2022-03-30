How to unlock Chaos Mode in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the newest game in the hit Borderlands franchise that introduces a fun Dungeons & Dragons twist. Like most big games, the challenge is far from over after the final bosses fall and the credits roll.

The game loves the word Chaos, from its special editions to its gameplay options. The game's Chaos Levels allow players to challenge themselves with greater enemies and win more powerful loot.

Unlocking Chaos Levels in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

After beating Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will find a new option called the Chaos Chambers. Take on the Chaos Trial from that menu to raise the Chaos Level and unlock Chaos Mode.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

The post-game challenge mode allows players to enter a dungeon, much like those found in the game, but it is very difficult. Taking on the Chaos Trial will raise the player's available Chaos Level by one each time. Once unlocked, players can use Chaos Mode in the main game, alongside the dungeons.

Each Chaos Dungeon run will allow the player to drop an extra Chaos Level onto their in-game experience. This will sharply increase the difficulty and also raise the loot payout.

The maximum Chaos Level that can be reached is 20, which will be a hardcore battle for most players. The game will be releasing more levels in later updates. Chaos Mode can be toggled on in the start menu, allowing players to change their experience at will.

Chaos Mode in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Chaos Mode is the equivalent of Borderlands' Mayhem mode. Its function is straightforward. It sharply increases enemy health and damage with each level up. These levels also increase the payout of loot and special items.

Chaos Mode allows players to unlock rare Chaos Tier gear, which can be hugely powerful. These items can come in any rarity but will be equipped with new modifiers corresponding to the increased Chaos Levels. Newfound weaponry could be a massive improvement on the existing kit.

Chaos Mode can freshen up a Fatemaker’s run through familiar territory, increasing replay value for fans. Gamers can choose to raise and lower their Chaos Level after unlocking them. Successive Chaos Dungeon runs can take a lot of time, but running through with friends can speed up the process.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers a tremendous amount of content beyond its ten main chapters. Around every corner, the game has new challenges to throw at its most seasoned veterans.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar