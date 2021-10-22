How to unlock the Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest in Far Cry 6

Criptograma Chests in Far Cry 6 require players to hunt down charts for their rewards.

There are a handful of Criptograma Chests in Far Cry 6. Some of them are easy to unlock while others make you travel quite the distance to find the charts needed to open them up.

Thankfully, the Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest is one of the easier ones to unlock. The charts aren't hard to find if you follow the clues in the southeastern portion of Noventarmas.

Far Cry 6: The Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest charts are located in the Noventarmas region

The Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest location on the Far Cry 6 map. (Image via Ubisoft)

Travel to the Noventarmas region anyway you'd like. Take a helicopter, an airplane, a car, or glide in with your wingsuit. After getting there, you will need to locate the Cielo Gardens point of interest.

You can find it between the Dulce Sugar Mill FND Base to the south and the Guillermo Castillo Bay to the north. Arrive at the location and spot the large tower in the middle of it all.

The first chart location. (Image via Ubisoft)

Swim over to the tower and get on the dock. Once you climb on to the dock, you will find the Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest against a wall, next to an area under the tower which is blocked with steel bars.

Take the ladder to the right of the tower to head toward the first chart. From there, you will need to grapple and climb some vines in order to reach the top of the tower. When you make it, the first chart can be collected.

The second chart. (Image via Ubisoft)

Follow the painted blue arrow to the small tower slightly off in the distance. Wingsuit down to it and climb onto the top of that tower. Inside will be the second Far Cry 6 Criptograma chart for this particular chest.

Make your way back to the main tower where the chest was located. Climb back onto the dock, approach the chest, and unlock it to claim the Cielo Gardens Criptograma Chest reward.

