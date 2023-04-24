How to unlock co-op play in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an action-packed survival game in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with zombies. A deadly virus has transformed the people of California into flesh-eating monsters. One of the title's most thrilling features is its co-op play mode, which enables you to band together with friends and other online players to survive against a horde of zombies.

You can plan ahead and collaborate with other players to overcome challenges and barriers. Playing with others will also definitely boost thrill levels. However, if you're unfamiliar with Dead Island 2's mechanics or are new to it, unlocking the co-op play may prove to be a bit of a challenge.

Let’s walk through the process of enabling co-op play on Dead Island 2 so that you can enjoy this thrilling game with your buddies.

Complete first three main story quests in Dead Island 2 before playing co-op

The first three main story quests in Dead Island 2 — Flight of the Damned, Desperately Seeking Emma, and Bel-Air Brawl — must be completed before playing co-op.

These first three stories essentially double as tutorials for the game, providing players with an overview of how fighting and exploration function. Keep in mind that it takes quite some time to complete each of these tasks.

After accomplishing the three main stories, the UI will flash a message that says co-op is available to you. You can then start beating up zombies with friends right from the Main Menu.

To do this, choose "Continue Game," but before you press "Play," select the type of game you want to play: Single Player, Public, Invite Only, and Friends Only. The first choice makes it so no one can join your team, while the last three make you a co-op host.

"Public" lets anyone join through matchmaking, "Invite Only" makes sure that only people you personally ask can join, and "Friends Only" limits allies to people on your friend list.

You can't change your co-op settings in the middle of a game, but you can ask people to do so while you take a break. Scroll down to "Social" on the Menu (not the "Player Menu"), choose the friend you want to add, and send the invite.

If you'd rather crash someone else's mission, you have to do it from the Main Menu and choose "Quick Join." If you choose "Join Game," the game should let you team up with a friend or a random person. You can find your friends under "Friends Online."

You can only work with two other people at a time, just like in the original Dead Island.

Zombie apocalypse games have been a beloved genre in the gaming industry for years now. Survival horror fans just love the idea of blowing up the undead with their weapons and seeing how their characters survive after everything has been said and done.

Dead Island 2 is now one of the latest zombie shooters to be released in the gaming market for fans of the genre to enjoy alone or with friends.

