How to unlock Cooking in Rune Factory 5

Cooking is a vital part of many roleplaying games, including the recently released Rune Factory 5.

The ability to cook is often something players need to learn or unlock as they progress through a roleplaying game. The newest Rune Factory entry is no exception to that.

Users will live their life in the small town of Rigbarth but will eventually need to learn how to feed themselves. Visiting Studio Palmo will make that a possibility with the Cooking Table.

Learn how to cook in Rune Factory 5

Cooking is one of the most important activities (Image via Hakama)

Cooking allows gamers to prepare food in Rune Factory 5. Food will help them replenish their stamina as they tend to the land in Rigbarth and fight off the monsters that arrive to maintain peace.

Players will need to get a cooking license to unlock the Cooking ability. Here is how this can be accomplished as well as how to cook once the license is obtained:

Travel to the Rigbarth outpost

Speak to Saint Eliza at the outpost

Choose the Cooking license from the options presented

Spend 200p to take the Culinary License test

Answer the basic questions given in the Culinary License test

Obtain the license, which allows users to get a Cooking Table

Visit Studio Palmo and interact with Palmo, the owner

Palmo will gift a Cooking Table to gamers

Pick up the Cooking Table by the door on the way out of his shop

Utilize the Cooking Table to cook different meals using RP points

After the first Cooking Table is acquired in Rune Factory 5, players can begin focusing on upgrading their cooking skills. Palmo and Ryker can both provide additional cooking items.

Users can get their hands on items such as a mixer or a knife to help them create various dishes. Using these new items may require another license from Saint Eliza.

Studio Palmo will provide the first Cooking Table in Rune Factory 5 (Image via Hakama)

Buying and eating Bread will unlock new recipes and save RP points. Gamers won't have to randomly throw ingredients together and hope that they make a new recipe to add to their collection.

While figuring out new recipes by using a mix of ingredients can be fun, eating Cooking Bread is the most straightforward to learn brand new cooking recipes to use at the Cooking Table.

