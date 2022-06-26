How to unlock the Dancer class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Dancers make a reappearance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. These are staples of the series and usually allow a unit to move again.

Since gameplay is so different in these Warriors games, dancers also operate quite differently. Players won’t be able to simply switch to a dancer like they do for other classes, so it’s important to know how (and more importantly, where) to get access to the dancer class.

Special Class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes serves as a great counter to mages

The dancer class appears to only be available in chapter 12 of the main story in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Here's how to unlock it:

Reach Chapter 12

Before heading into battle, look at the surrounding territories.

Find a village house and speak to the owner.

The owner should deliver a book about dancing to the player. This will serve as the “certification” to become the dancer class. The player can then pick a unit to make a dancer.

In Azure Gleam (Dimitria’s route), the house to look for will be in the Martyn territory. Apparently, each route has a different location for the dancer book, but they all appear in chapter 12.

Dancers are usually hard to come by in the Fire Emblem series. In Three Houses, players will need to send a unit to the Blue Heron dancing competition. If they don't have high enough charm, they will lose the competition and that player will simply be without a dancer for the run.

Other games had dedicated dancers that would join the army once recruited. Prominent examples would be Azura from Fates, Olivia from Awakening and Ninian from Fire Emblem 7.

Dorothea was a strong dancer candidate in Three houses (Image via Omega Force)

Some considered Dorothea to be the de facto dancer from Three Houses since she could learn the Songstress ability, which gave teammates a boost in stats after a dance. It looks like Dorothea is a full blown mage in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, but players can always turn her into a dancer. However, she would have to pick up swords.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, dancers are basically treated like a different sword class. They serve as great counters to mages. This is because it gets access to the ability Tome Buster, which increases damage on tome wielding units by a whopping 95%. Dancers can seriously rack up damage this way.

As for who to make into a dancer, that’s up to the player. Some look for the optimal choices, while others simply go with who looks best in the dancer outfit.

It’s definitely a good idea to think of someone who is good with a sword, though, before making them a dancer. There are plenty of good sword wielders who might appreciate being a dancer.

A perfect example would be Petra, the Black Eagle brimming with Bridgid pride. She already wields a sword and has high speed, so her combat art can be used frequently.

