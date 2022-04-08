How to unlock Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Darth Vader is just one of hundreds of characters that players can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Being one of the most popular characters in the franchise means players will probably want to unlock the villainous Dark Lord of the Sith as quickly as possible.

While some characters can be obtained through codes or side quests, Darth Vader can be unlocked by simply playing through the main story.

Players just need to beat Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

How to play as Darth Vader in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A look at Darth Vader in the new Lego Star Wars (Image via TT Games)

Players can start their game at any of the beginning trilogy movies. That means Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VII: The Force Awakens are all available from the get-go.

Finishing one of those will unlock the subsequent episode of its trilogy. In this case, players will need to complete Episode IV: A New Hope in order to unlock Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

After Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is completed, players will be able to access the final episode of the original trilogy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi sees Luke Skywalker redeem his father, Darth Vader, and bring him back to the Light Side of the force. From the battle of Endor to the Emperor's demise while on the second Death Star, it is filled with action.

There are no special challenges that need to be completed or required objectives to accomplish. Players simply need to see Episode VI: Return of the Jedi through to the very end.

At the end of that episode, Darth Vader will be unlocked and can be played on any level that has free play available. The best part about it is that Darth Vader doesn't need to be purchased.

Players can access free play mode and select Darth Vader as their character (Image via TT Games)

Many characters that are unlocked still need to be bought with studs found throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Lord Vader isn't one of them, as he can be used immediately.

Once unlocked, players can sift through a variety of alternate skins for Darth Vader. These, however, do come at the cost of Lego studs that are scattered all throughout the game.

