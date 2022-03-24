How to unlock Dragon Rider in Clash of Clans

Before attacking a base, Clash of Clans players must establish a balanced and effective attacking strategy. The right use of troops and spells and how to use them are all part of the planning process.

All of these variables must be handled before attacking a base. In addition to a good strategy, troops with high DPS are essential. In this post, players will learn about Dragon Rider, one of the most powerful Elixir troops when used correctly.

Unlocking the Dragon Rider in Clash of Clans

Dragon Rider is a skeleton-riding mechanized dragon that prioritizes defense. Players must follow the below-mentioned steps to unlock the Dragon Rider in Clash of Clans:

The town hall must be upgraded to level 13 by the players.

Players must upgrade the Elixir Barracks to level 15 in order to access the Dragon Rider.

Conduct research at the in-game Research Laboratory to raise the Dragon Rider's level.

Spend Elixir on training Dragon Rider so that it may be used in battle.

While no defenses remain on the battlefield, Dragon Riders prefer defensive structures above all other targets and will skip all other sorts of enemy buildings and troops.

The in-game description of the Dragon Rider is as follows:

"This aerial engine of destruction readily and frankly, quite excitedly lays waste to any defense it comes across. The skeleton onboard swears he's not touching the controls."

Dragon Riders can be employed to track down and destroy defensive structures that are far apart. Due to increased speed, health, and damage, it outperforms the Dragon in this regard. It has higher hitpoints than both the Dragon and the Electro Dragon, making it a formidable tank unit.

It has better DPS, faster speeds, higher hitpoints, and less housing space than an equivalent level Electro Dragon, making it a viable alternative. They can also target defenses, but unlike the Electro Dragon, they can't harm many buildings in a single strike.

The addition of an Invisibility Spell and a Dragon Rider army will eliminate most defenses, allowing the weaker warriors, Electro Dragon and Dragon, to raid the area easily.

Dragon Rider statistics

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This aerial engine of destruction quite excitedly lays waste to any defense it comes across! The Dragon Rider will come crashing in a combustible comet of carnage after it’s been shot down! This aerial engine of destruction quite excitedly lays waste to any defense it comes across! The Dragon Rider will come crashing in a combustible comet of carnage after it’s been shot down! https://t.co/45TFuV7zgc

The Dragon Rider may be used in conjunction with Lava Hounds, who can confuse enemy defenders while the Dragon Rider destroys them. The Dragon Rider statistics for Clash of Clans are as follows:

It can be upgraded to a maximum level of 3, with 400 damage per second and 4700 hitpoints.

Dragon Rider has a movement speed of 20 and housing space of 25.

It covers a range of 4 tiles and has a death damage radius of 2 tiles.

It takes 4 mins, 10 seconds, and 28000 Elixir to train Dragon Rider.

All in all, Dragon Rider is one of the best air troops in Clash of Clans, which can be used in a number of air attacking strategies as a replacement for Electro Dragons and Dragons. Players should upgrade it to increase damage and hitpoints, making it all the more viable.

