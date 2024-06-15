How to unlock the EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card for free

EA Sports has released the first objective player of the Make your Mark promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card being up for grabs. The German midfielder will be making his Euro debut for Germany in the tournament, and his brand new 93-rated card can receive upgrades based on his performances.

The Make your Mark players are similar to the EA FC 24 Path to Glory items released recently, as they receive boosts as the Euro and Copa America tournaments progress. However, the former are based more on individual performances rather than overall team results.

This means that the EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card can receive upgrades if the player meets certain requirements over the course of the event.

Objective to unlock the EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card is now live in Ultimate Team

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Andreas Christensen Path to Glory objective, the objective to unlock the EA FC 24 Pasal Gross Make your Mark card also contains four separate segments. Each segment features specific stipulations that gamers have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes, providing them with pack and XP rewards along the way.

Here are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals and UT Champions:

Box to Box: Score and assist using players from the Premier League in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack.

German Maestro: Asssit three goals using a cross in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 250 XP and a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Play 6: Play six matches inSquad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 250 XP and a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Winning Energy: Win five matches in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum three players from Germany in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

By completing these challenges, not only will fans be able to get their hands on the EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card, but they will also be able to obtain some exciting packs and 500 XP to make progress in the latest season in Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card has excellent stats (Image via EA Sports)

The objective is certainly worth completing, especially with a 93-rated EA FC 24 Pascal Gross Make your Mark card being up for grabs with the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 93

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 89

Physicality: 86

As the Euro host nation, Germany are expected to perform well at the event, which could ensure a lot of upgrades for this item.

