How to unlock Earthquake card in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a popular mobile game due to its unique cards and real-time battles. These cards are divided into defense buildings, troops, and spells, which are combined in an 8-cards deck to win battles.

Spell cards are crucial since they can be placed anywhere on the battlefield and cause high damage to the opponent. One such popular spell card is 'Earthquake.' This article will discuss the Earthquake card and various ways to unlock it.

Earthquake Card in Clash Royale

Earthquake card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Earthquake card is a Rare card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 12. It covers a wide range and causes high area-damage to buildings and towers. It causes little damage to troops, but it slows them down.

The in-game description of the Earthquake card is as follows:

"Deals Damage per second to Troops and Crown Towers. Deals huge Building Damage! Does not affect flying units (it is an EARTHquake, after all)."

Since the Earthquake card deals huge damage to most defense structures and towers, it's a good Elixir Trade against buildings like the Barbarian Hut and Elixir Collector, as it's less expensive than other Spell cards.

The Earthquake inflicts good tower damage considering its Elixir cost, making it a useful spell cycle battle deck card.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale EARTHQUAKE

Crown Tower Damage: -15%

Damage to buildings: +16%



Earthquake is currently giving the best Tower Damage value per Elixir amongst spells, although it is very cheap and risk-free to use. EARTHQUAKECrown Tower Damage: -15%Damage to buildings: +16%Earthquake is currently giving the best Tower Damage value per Elixir amongst spells, although it is very cheap and risk-free to use.

Due to its low troop damage, it's not effective in terms of defense, but in a pinch, the 50 percent slowing effect can stall the opponent's push. When used against the Inferno Tower, earthquake spells coupled with a Zap can significantly damage the defense.

Players can unlock the Earthquake card in Clash Royale, by following these steps:

Players must reach Arena 12 to be eligible to unlock the Earthquake card. It can be unlocked by opening chests, through shop quests, shop offers. Players should try to obtain more cards to upgrade the card and increase the area-damage.

Earthquake card statistics in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale This created some unhealthy play styles with players building EQ cycle decks full of defensive cards, where Earthquake was the win condition (!).



This change makes it less valuable for dealing Crown Tower Damage but doesn't take away from its main function - damaging buildings. This created some unhealthy play styles with players building EQ cycle decks full of defensive cards, where Earthquake was the win condition (!).This change makes it less valuable for dealing Crown Tower Damage but doesn't take away from its main function - damaging buildings.

The following are the statistics for the Earthquake card:

It costs 3 Elixir to deploy the Earthquake card on the battlefield.

Earthquakes can be upgraded to level 14, where it deals a damage per second of 109 and building damage per second of 381 for a total of 3 seconds.

It slows down troops by 50 percent.

Finally, the Earthquake card is one of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale as it deals massive damage to defense structures and buildings. Players should add it to their 8-cards deck to win multiplayer battles.

