Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War is on its way, and with it, are the arrivals of several new weapons.

One of those new weapons is the FARA 83. It is an assault rifle that was developed in the 80s but can pack quite a punch.

Once Season 2 arrives, Black Ops Cold War players will be able to unlock this fully automatic AR. It is one of the fastest firing assault rifles in the game, does great damage, and holds down good range.

How to unlock the FARA 83 assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Unlocking the FARA 83 will be pretty simple. This AR will be available in the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass. Players will unlock the FARA 83 once they reach Tier 15 of the Battle Pass.

The even-better news is that players can unlock this brand new assault rifle for free, just by playing the game. There are plenty of rewards in the purchased Battle Pass, but per Call of Duty, this will be a free-to-use reward once the Tier is reached.

Advertisement

When one chapter ends... another begins.



🧟‍♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience.

👥 Four New Operators

🔫 Six New Weapons

🗺 New MP Maps

🚢... #Warzone



Get ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

Not only will it be available in the multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War, but it will also make its way into the second season of COD: Warzone. With the way the FARA 83 is being hyped up, it could easily become a part of the meta for Call of Duty's hit battle royale mode.

Season 2 for Black Ops Cold War is expected to launch on February 24, 2021. With it comes the FARA 83 and a ton of new content. Activision and Call of Duty were not lying when they said this would be the most content-filled Black Ops game to date.

The end begins February 25th.



Look for what's to come in Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/cqos7sUYeC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

Go ahead and jump into Black Ops Cold War once Season 2 launches and dominate with this new assault rifle.