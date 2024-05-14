Albeit Bigmode's latest indie hit can be a bit complex, but similar to most other games, you can fast travel in Animal Well. However, it is not a simple procedure as you need to get some items to unlock the ability to quickly traverse the world. After all, traveling through the complex labyrinth can pose a set of challenges and consume time.

You must go on an egg hunt to unlock the ability to fast travel in Animal Well. With today's guide, we will teach you how to traverse the dungeons and save time.

How to unlock fast travel in Animal Well

The egg room (Image via Bigmode)

Unlocking the ability to fast travel in Animal Well is quite complicated. Before you can go on a wild goose chase in the intricate dungeon of Billy Basso's latest indie hit, search for eggs. Some of these will be hidden in plain sight so be careful while moving through each section of the game's map.

You don't have to work very hard. You will just need eight out of 64 eggs to unlock fast travel. You can read our guide on all egg locations in Animal Well to make your journey even smoother.

Once you have collected the required amount, the bottom left door in the Egg Room will open up. Inside this room, you will be able to find the Animal Flute. Use the stairs on the left to reach the chest on the top three blocks. Here you will obtain the flute.

Once you have the flute, play it to awaken the Chinchillas, who will help you reach the top-right room. Now for the final step to unlock fast travel in Animal Well, stand on top of the platform and play any note in your flute to open the Crow's beak. Hop in the beak to find yourself in the Fast Travel Room.

Also Read: Animal Well trophy guide

How to use the Fast Travel Room in Animal Well?

Eggs in Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

As its name suggests, this room allows you to quickly come back to it from any location on the map. At the bottom of this room, you will find the code in the form of a green fish. The note you should play on your flute to fast travel in Animal Well is Right, Right, Left, Left, Down, Down, Up. Doing so takes you back to the Fast Travel Room from anywhere on the map.